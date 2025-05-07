New Audi A6 expands lineup with plug-in hybrid power

The A6 PHEV variants also receive some improvements to charging speeds, with the new models now able to charge at 11kW, which means a full top-up should take around 2.5 hours.

Like many electric cars, the A6 comes with the ability to adjust regenerative braking using paddles on the steering wheel. This harvests energy back into the battery, and it can slow the car automatically without the use of the sat-nav, much like the Audi Q6 e-tron.

Drivers can choose between two driving modes: ‘EV’ and ‘hybrid’. As you might have guessed, ‘EV’ mode allows the A6 PHEV to travel on pure electric power at speeds of up to 87mph. ‘Hybrid’ mode balances both sources of power, but allows the driver to select a certain level of charge to be maintained to preserve electric energy for later use.

Plug-in hybrid power is available across all three trims for the A6: Sport, S line and Edition 1. The list of standard equipment is much the same as what’s already available, including four-zone climate control, matrix LED headlights, heated front seats and adaptive cruise control as standard. We recommend Sport for most people.