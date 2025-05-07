New Audi A6 expands lineup with plug-in hybrid power
New plug-in hybrid versions of the Audi A6 saloon and Avant can travel up to 64 miles on electric power...
On sale Summer 2025 Price from £60,980
If you had to pick a car that embodies the phrase ‘spoilt for choice’, then the Audi A6 might be a top contender, since it’s now available with plug-in hybrid power alongside its petrol, diesel, mild hybrid and electric options.
Available exclusively with quattro four-wheel drive, the A6 e-hybrid models get the same plug-in hybrid setup as the Audi A5, combining a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 295bhp. Officially, both the saloon and Avant versions will be able to sprint from 0-62mph in 6.0sec, which is quicker than a Mercedes E300e.
A larger 20.7kWh (usable capacity) battery replaces the previous generation’s 17.9kWh unit, and it should be good for an impressive electric-only range of up to 64 miles in the saloon, dropping slightly to 63 miles on the Avant. That’s similar to what you get with the BMW 530e, but the E300e can officially manage up to 70 miles before needing to be plugged in.
The A6 PHEV variants also receive some improvements to charging speeds, with the new models now able to charge at 11kW, which means a full top-up should take around 2.5 hours.
Like many electric cars, the A6 comes with the ability to adjust regenerative braking using paddles on the steering wheel. This harvests energy back into the battery, and it can slow the car automatically without the use of the sat-nav, much like the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Drivers can choose between two driving modes: ‘EV’ and ‘hybrid’. As you might have guessed, ‘EV’ mode allows the A6 PHEV to travel on pure electric power at speeds of up to 87mph. ‘Hybrid’ mode balances both sources of power, but allows the driver to select a certain level of charge to be maintained to preserve electric energy for later use.
Plug-in hybrid power is available across all three trims for the A6: Sport, S line and Edition 1. The list of standard equipment is much the same as what’s already available, including four-zone climate control, matrix LED headlights, heated front seats and adaptive cruise control as standard. We recommend Sport for most people.
No boot capacity figures have been revealed yet, but neither the saloon nor the Avant have particularly impressive offerings, with 492 litres and 503 litres respectively – much less than rivals like the 530e and E300e – so we hope that the e-hybrid models won’t fall short of either of those, despite needing to carry hefty batteries.
Combustion-engined versions of the A6 were originally supposed to arrive under the A7 moniker, but this was cancelled after more changes to Audi’s naming strategy were introduced.
The Audi A6 e-hybrid is available to order from June, although first deliveries are slated for late summer. Prices for the saloon start at £60,980, while the Avant starts at £62,930. The saloon will therefore undercut the Mercedes E300e, but you won’t pay as much for a BMW 530e.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here