Audi S6 Sportback e-tron: exclusive reader test team event
Audi S6 Sportback e-tron: exclusive reader test team event

Be one of the first people to see the new Audi S6 Sportback e-tron electric performance hatchback, as part of our exclusive reader test team event.....

Audi-S6-Sportback-e-tron-front
Claire Evans
Updated11 September 2024
Would you like to be among the first people in the UK to see the high-performance version of Audi’s new A6 Sportback e-tron line-up? 

We’re offering a small number of What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of this exciting new model on Tuesday 1 October in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire.

Audi-S6-Sportback-e-tron-rear

The S6 Sportback e-tron electric luxury hatchback is the flagship of the new Audi A6 hatchback range. It packs a 543bhp punch that enables it to complete the 0-62mph sprint in just 3.9 seconds. 

It’s fitted with a compact and highly efficient 100kWh battery pack that gives it an official range of 405 miles between charges.  That’s better than a BMW i5 saloon, which manages 356 miles, and almost as much as the Mercedes EQE, which officially does 429 miles. 

Audi-S6-Sportback-e-tron-interior

It Audi S6 models have quattro all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension as standard. Inside, creature comforts include massaging and ventilated sports seats up front with speakers for the Bang & Olufsen audio system embedded in their headrests. All trim levels also come with a panoramic glass roof. 

If you would like to join What Car? to get a detailed look in and around the new Audi S6 Sportback e-tron and chat with product experts from the brand, before being interviewed for our magazine and website, please email us at: readertestteam@whatcar.com, providing the following information:  

  • Your name
  • Your age
  • Your occupation
  • Your mobile number
  • Any dietary requirements
  • What car you currently drive
  • Where you’ll be travelling from
  • Why you want to see the new Audi S6 Sportback e-tron electric performance hatchback

Also consider

