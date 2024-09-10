Audi S6 Sportback e-tron: exclusive reader test team event
Would you like to be among the first people in the UK to see the high-performance version of Audi’s new A6 Sportback e-tron line-up?
We’re offering a small number of What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of this exciting new model on Tuesday 1 October in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire.
The S6 Sportback e-tron electric luxury hatchback is the flagship of the new Audi A6 hatchback range. It packs a 543bhp punch that enables it to complete the 0-62mph sprint in just 3.9 seconds.
It’s fitted with a compact and highly efficient 100kWh battery pack that gives it an official range of 405 miles between charges. That’s better than a BMW i5 saloon, which manages 356 miles, and almost as much as the Mercedes EQE, which officially does 429 miles.
It Audi S6 models have quattro all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension as standard. Inside, creature comforts include massaging and ventilated sports seats up front with speakers for the Bang & Olufsen audio system embedded in their headrests. All trim levels also come with a panoramic glass roof.
If you would like to join What Car? to get a detailed look in and around the new Audi S6 Sportback e-tron and chat with product experts from the brand, before being interviewed for our magazine and website, please email us at: readertestteam@whatcar.com, providing the following information:
- Your name
- Your age
- Your occupation
- Your mobile number
- Any dietary requirements
- What car you currently drive
- Where you’ll be travelling from
- Why you want to see the new Audi S6 Sportback e-tron electric performance hatchback
