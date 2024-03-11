2024 Audi A3: facelifted family car gets on-demand tech

Inside, the updated A3 gets redesigned air vents, a new centre console and new fabric inlays on the lower dashboard. These are designed to improve perceived quality – one of the few areas that needed improvement on the outgoing model – as well as making the interior appear wider.

There’s also a new, flatter gear selector design for the automatic gearbox that’s intended to blend into the centre console better, plus additional ambient lighting in a choice of 30 colours.

The roster of standard equipment on the A3 includes a 10.1in infotainment screen, digital instruments, wireless phone charging and four USB-C ports for charging other devices. Buyers can order extras for their car after buying it via the infotainment system, with features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay phone mirroring, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam available to add. Users can opt to unlock those features permanently, or have them available for between one month and three years.