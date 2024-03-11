2024 Audi A3: facelifted family car gets on-demand tech
Updated Audi A3 gets improved interior quality, as well as subtle styling tweaks and assistance tech drivers can buy on demand...
On sale Summer 2024 | Price from £30,000 (est)
As rivalries go, the one in which the Audi A3 finds itself embroiled is even bigger than Barbenheimer.
You see, if you’re in the market for a family car with a premium badge, your main choices are the A3, BMW 1 Series or Mercedes A-Class. It’s a triumvirate with more awards between them than your average Oscar winner; the A3, for example, is our favourite plug-in hybrid for value in 40 TFSIe form, while the 1 Series is our top choice in the class for interior quality and the A-Class is a previous Safety Award winner. In an effort to edge ahead and claim top family car honours, though, the A3 has been treated to a mid-life nip and tuck.
As with the best Hollywood facelifts, you’ll have to look closely to identify the visual upgrades. They include a flatter front grille, a reprofiled front bumper that’s designed to make the car look lower to the ground, and a new rear spoiler at the top of the tailgate. As well as customising their cars with paint colours and alloy wheel designs, buyers can now choose between four pre-set styles for their daytime running lights using the infotainment system.
Inside, the updated A3 gets redesigned air vents, a new centre console and new fabric inlays on the lower dashboard. These are designed to improve perceived quality – one of the few areas that needed improvement on the outgoing model – as well as making the interior appear wider.
There’s also a new, flatter gear selector design for the automatic gearbox that’s intended to blend into the centre console better, plus additional ambient lighting in a choice of 30 colours.
The roster of standard equipment on the A3 includes a 10.1in infotainment screen, digital instruments, wireless phone charging and four USB-C ports for charging other devices. Buyers can order extras for their car after buying it via the infotainment system, with features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay phone mirroring, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam available to add. Users can opt to unlock those features permanently, or have them available for between one month and three years.
Audi says the short-term option might be useful if, for example, you’re going on a long trip and want the benefits of the feature only temporarily, but don’t want the expense of buying it outright.
The A3’s boot capacity is unchanged, so it should be able to match the old car in taking five carry-on suitcases below its load cover. That’s the same as the 1 Series, but the A-Class can take one more and the Skoda Octavia can haul a lot more. Tall adults should be able to travel comfortably in the back of the A3, although rivals such as the Ford Focus and Seat Leon offer more leg room.
Plug-in hybrid versions of the refreshed A3 won’t arrive until later this year, so the engine options at launch are a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel, each with 148bhp. We like the peppy nature of the petrol option, but the diesel is worth considering if you’ll be spending a lot of time on the motorway. The A3 isn’t available with regular hybrid power, unlike our reigning Family Car of the Year, the Toyota Corolla.
Prices for the A3 are likely to rise to start at around £30,000 – meaning it’ll cost you more than the 1 Series but is about on par with the A-Class. All three models are likely to be closely matched on a PCP finance deal, and they are typically available with healthy discounts from our free online New Car Deals service.
