Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Juke from £199 per month
Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Juke from £199 per month

The Nissan Juke has quirky looks and a smart interior, and you could get one from just £199 per month...

Nissan Juke front cornering
Eleanor Cooper
11 April 2025

The Nissan Juke is one of the most popular cars in the UK, so if you’re in the market for a new small SUV, it might be high up on your list. And thanks to our leasing deals, you could put one on your driveway for as little as £199 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 36 month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £2386.80. Yet even on a more common 36 month, 10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1484.58), monthly payments are just £247.43.

See all Nissan Juke leasing deals

The Juke is available with two engine options: a 112bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, or a 141bhp 1.6-litre regular hybrid. The petrol version, which is our Deal of the Day, is our preferred option because it offers gutsy enough performance and should be well-suited to many Juke buyers.

Nissan’s small SUV benefits from a reassuring amount of grip, and it doesn’t sway its way around tight twists and turns too much, unlike the rival Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid. If you’re a fan of SUVs, then you’ll like the lofty driving position the Juke offers.

Something that really stands out is its classy interior, which gets a smooth infotainment system with some sharp graphics, and plush furnishings, especially on higher trim levels.

Nissan Juke dashboard

The Juke also gets a boot capacity of 422 litres, which is almost as much as what you get in the larger Nissan Qashqai. It could swallow six carry-on suitcases below the load cover – rather impressive by small SUV standards.

Where the Juke really shines, though, is in its abundant offering of standard equipment. Even entry-level Acenta Premium trim comes with 17in alloy wheels, air-conditioning and cruise control

Our Deal of the Day comes with larger 19in wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity and a fancy 8-speaker Bose sound system.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan Juke deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Also consider

