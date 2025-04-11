Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Juke from £199 per month

Something that really stands out is its classy interior, which gets a smooth infotainment system with some sharp graphics, and plush furnishings, especially on higher trim levels.

The Juke also gets a boot capacity of 422 litres, which is almost as much as what you get in the larger Nissan Qashqai. It could swallow six carry-on suitcases below the load cover – rather impressive by small SUV standards.

Where the Juke really shines, though, is in its abundant offering of standard equipment. Even entry-level Acenta Premium trim comes with 17in alloy wheels, air-conditioning and cruise control.

Our Deal of the Day comes with larger 19in wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity and a fancy 8-speaker Bose sound system.

