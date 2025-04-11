Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Juke from £199 per month
The Nissan Juke has quirky looks and a smart interior, and you could get one from just £199 per month...
The Nissan Juke is one of the most popular cars in the UK, so if you’re in the market for a new small SUV, it might be high up on your list. And thanks to our leasing deals, you could put one on your driveway for as little as £199 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 36 month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £2386.80. Yet even on a more common 36 month, 10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1484.58), monthly payments are just £247.43.
See all Nissan Juke leasing deals
The Juke is available with two engine options: a 112bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, or a 141bhp 1.6-litre regular hybrid. The petrol version, which is our Deal of the Day, is our preferred option because it offers gutsy enough performance and should be well-suited to many Juke buyers.
Nissan’s small SUV benefits from a reassuring amount of grip, and it doesn’t sway its way around tight twists and turns too much, unlike the rival Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid. If you’re a fan of SUVs, then you’ll like the lofty driving position the Juke offers.
Something that really stands out is its classy interior, which gets a smooth infotainment system with some sharp graphics, and plush furnishings, especially on higher trim levels.
The Juke also gets a boot capacity of 422 litres, which is almost as much as what you get in the larger Nissan Qashqai. It could swallow six carry-on suitcases below the load cover – rather impressive by small SUV standards.
Where the Juke really shines, though, is in its abundant offering of standard equipment. Even entry-level Acenta Premium trim comes with 17in alloy wheels, air-conditioning and cruise control.
Our Deal of the Day comes with larger 19in wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity and a fancy 8-speaker Bose sound system.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan Juke deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
