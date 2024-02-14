2024 Nissan Juke – new tech and updated interior for big-selling small SUV

The Nissan Juke has been given an extensive mid-life refresh to keep it competitive in the hotly contested small SUV class.

One change that will be hard to miss on Nissan forecourts is that for the first time in several years you’ll be able to buy a new Juke in bright yellow – but the model also gets a heap of new tech and an improved interior.

A new trim level, called N-Sport, which is designed to give the car a sporty look, gets a black roof, pillars, wheels, door mirrors, wheel-arch inserts and grille, plus lots of yellow interior details. There are also some new five-spoke wheel designs for the top trims.