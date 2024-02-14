2024 Nissan Juke – new tech and updated interior for big-selling small SUV
The Nissan Juke has been updated for 2024 and gets a bigger infotainment screen, an improved interior, a new sporty-looking N-Sport trim – and is available in bright yellow once again...
The Nissan Juke has been given an extensive mid-life refresh to keep it competitive in the hotly contested small SUV class.
One change that will be hard to miss on Nissan forecourts is that for the first time in several years you’ll be able to buy a new Juke in bright yellow – but the model also gets a heap of new tech and an improved interior.
A new trim level, called N-Sport, which is designed to give the car a sporty look, gets a black roof, pillars, wheels, door mirrors, wheel-arch inserts and grille, plus lots of yellow interior details. There are also some new five-spoke wheel designs for the top trims.
The 2024 Juke’s tech improvements start with a larger, higher quality infotainment touchscreen. It remains high up in the centre of the dashboard but now measures 12.3in rather than 8.0in and is angled more towards the driver to improve usability.
Nissan has upgraded the software that runs on the screen too, adding movable “widgets” to allow users to access frequently used functions more quickly. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are now available, and the screen can be used to play videos from a USB device when the car is parked up.
Drivers who want to talk to the screen rather than prod it should find it responds more effectively thanks to improvements to the voice recognition system. A new “natural language understanding” capability is said to increase the number of commands it can recognise and be able to cope with hesitant speech.
On N-Connecta cars and above, the Juke now gets a second screen – a configurable 12.3in digital driver’s display that can switch between two main lay-outs.
One is a simple two-dial set-up while the other is a 3D-effect view with space to display a sat-nav map and other information alongside the speed and fuel indicators. Controls for the display settings are on the steering wheel.
Elsewhere, the Juke is now available with a wireless phone-charger, and USB-A and USB-C sockets for the front and back-seat occupants.
If Nissan’s updates are successful, those front-seat occupants will be more comfortable too: as part of the refresh, it model gets upgraded seats, adding new fabrics, quilted effect inserts on Tekna trim and a remodelled armrest with clips for three credit cards. The glove compartment is bigger, too.
The Juke already has a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, and the refreshed models gets more tech to improve its ability to avoid collisions and protect occupants in the event of one.
For example, if the driver brakes hard, the brake lights will flash as a warning to other motorists. In addition, Intelligent Driver Alertness – to warn the driver if they show signs of tiredness – is being fitted to all new Jukes.
Lane Keep Assist is now standard with Tekna trim and up (and an option on other trims), with a steering wheel vibration and steering intervention if the car drifts out of its lane.
To help with parking, the Juke comes with a rear-view camera or bird’s eye view cameras (again depending on the trim), and these now get a better resolution so the image on the touchscreen is clearer to help with manoeuvring.
As before, the Juke is available with a 112bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine or a 141bhp 1.6-litre hybrid petrol engine. The Juke Hybrid, which is able to drive short distances on electricity alone and has a smaller boot than the non-hybrid model, will now be available in a cheaper trim than before (Acenta Premium, instead of N-Connecta).
The 2024 Juke goes on sale at the end of March, with an increased starting price of £23,485 for Acenta Premium trim (the previous entry-level trim, Visia, has been removed from the range). The new trim line-up is made up of Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, Tekna, Tekna+ and N-Sport.
This second-generation Juke, which went on sale in 2019, is one of the 10 best-selling cars in the UK (alongside the larger Nissan Qashqai) and is built at Nissan’s Sunderland plant.
As a small SUV, its key rivals include the Ford Puma and the VW T-Roc. To find out how it compares with those and other cars, see our Nissan Juke review.
Read more: The best small SUVs in the UK
