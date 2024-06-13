Tow Car Awards 2024: Up to 1549kg

Kerb weight 1451kg 85% match 1233kg Max towing weight 1500kg Towball limit 90kg

If you're looking for a stable and practical lightweight tow car, let us point you in the direction of the Ford Focus Estate. At 60mph (the legal limit when towing), it was in good control of the caravan, and it suffered only a bit of movement at 70mph on our test track.

The Focus took the lane-change test in its stride at all three speeds; its accurate steering made it easy to place on the road with precision. It performed well in the brake test, too, taking 10.5 metres to stop from 30mph. That’s the shortest stopping distance of any car in this weight category.