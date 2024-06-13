Tow Car Awards 2024: Used car

LATEST DEALS:

If you’re looking for a great tow car that will also be enjoyable to drive solo, you need one of our 2024 Tow Car Awards winners. Here we look at the best used buy...

WINNER: Used car

Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi 3 (2021-present)

Kia Sorento in front of caravan with Tow Car Awards 2024 logo

Kerb weight 1954kg 85% match 1661kg Max towing weight 2500kg Towball limit 100kg

Your money goes a lot further if you opt for a pre-owned tow car, and if you really want a lot of car for your cash, you should look at the Kia Sorento. Three years ago, the fourth-generation Sorento was a new model, and it saw off all-comers to be named the Tow Car Awards overall champion for 2021.

If you want to buy the new equivalent today, you’ll need £46,195. Shopping for a three-year old example drops that to around £30,000 – cheaper than all but one of the new cars in this year’s tests.

Kia Sorento pulling caravan

For less than the price of a brand-new Ford Focus Active, you can enjoy towing with a seven-seat, two-tonne SUV. Everything we loved about the Sorento three years ago still applies, most importantly, it’s an excellent tow car. A 1954kg kerb weight makes the big Kia a sensible match for most caravans and contributes to its superb high-speed stability. It doesn’t quite have the unshakeable feel of a BMW X5 or Range Rover Sport, but then it’s not at the same price point.

This generation of Sorento is available as a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and a diesel. While we wouldn’t talk you out of choosing one of the hybrids, for regular towing we’d pick the 2.2-litre diesel. It has enough pulling power to handle any sensibly matched tourer, and in our experience it’s more economical than the hybrids on a long towing journey.

Inside, there’s space for up to seven in a car that’s packed full of thoughtful touches. Plus, if you fold the rearmost seats down, there’s a lot of space for holiday bags.

Kia Sorento dashboard

Kia finished an impressive eighth out of 32 brands in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, with a score of 93.8%. If anything does go wrong, there’s Kia’s seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty to fall back on. A three-yearold Kia still has lots of warranty left to run.

Our ratings

Towing 5/5 Solo driving 4/5 Practicality 4/5 Buying and owning 5/5 Overall 5/5

