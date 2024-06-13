Tow Car Awards 2024: Used car

Kerb weight 1954kg 85% match 1661kg Max towing weight 2500kg Towball limit 100kg

Your money goes a lot further if you opt for a pre-owned tow car, and if you really want a lot of car for your cash, you should look at the Kia Sorento. Three years ago, the fourth-generation Sorento was a new model, and it saw off all-comers to be named the Tow Car Awards overall champion for 2021.

If you want to buy the new equivalent today, you’ll need £46,195. Shopping for a three-year old example drops that to around £30,000 – cheaper than all but one of the new cars in this year’s tests.