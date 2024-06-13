Tow Car Awards 2024: 1550-1699kg

If you need to stop in a hurry, the Passat’s brakes have bite and power. It took just 10.5 metres for car and caravan to come to a halt in dry conditions.

The Passat also excels when it comes to stability. It tows serenely at 60mph and was happy when taken up to 70mph on the test track. Plus, it acquitted itself well in the lane-change test, easily and safely completing the manoeuvre at all three test speeds.

In day-to-day driving, the Passat has a well controlled ride, and the 1.5-litre petrol engine is smoother and quieter than the 2.0-litre diesel in the Volkswagen Tiguan, which we also tested.

Our ratings

Towing 5/5 Solo driving 4/5 Practicality 5/5 Buying and owning 4/5 Overall 5/5

