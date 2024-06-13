LATEST DEALS:

Tow Car Awards 2024: Electric car
If you’re looking for a great tow car that will also be enjoyable to drive solo, you need one of our 2024 Tow Car Awards winners. Here we look at the best electric car...

WINNER: Electric car

Kia EV9 AWD GT-Line

Tow Car Awards 2024 Kia EV9 in front of caravan

Kerb weight 2648kg 85% match 2252kg Max towing weight 2500kg Towball limit 125kg

This is the third year in a row that Kia has won the electric car award, but 2024 marks a first win for its new electric flagship, the Kia EV9.

We struggled to keep the smile from our faces when performance testing the EV9. With 378bhp and a huge 516lb ft of torque, it flies even with our heaviest Adria caravan in tow – 30-60mph took just 5.5sec. Without the sound of an engine straining away, the EV9’s acceleration seems effortless. Overtaking is easy and hills don’t seem to slow the car at all.

Tow Car Awards 2024 Kia EV9 pulling caravan

If anything, its stability is even more impressive than its pace. In the lane-change test, the EV9 led the electric class, inspiring great confidence at all three speeds. We were also smitten by its unshakeable feel at the legal limit and beyond, and its easy hill starts.

However, our tests suggest a towing range of around 114 miles – a big drop on its official range of 313 miles.

In everyday driving, the EV9 is mostly comfy, although it does feel its size and weight on twisting country roads. Sharp-edged bumps make their presence felt, too, especially at low speeds.

Inside, the EV9 is solidly screwed together if less plush than the equivalent Audi or BMW. It’s supremely practical, too; not only is the EV9 spacious, but it’s also packed with thoughtful touches such as charging ports, air vents, and cupholders in all three rows.

Tow Car Awards 2024 Kia EV9 dashboard

Even the third row of seats has enough space for adults without too much contortion to access, so long as those in the middle row don’t mind sliding their seats forward a little.

The boot is roomy enough for a weekly shop with all the seats upright. And with the third row folded out of the way, we found room for a full load of holiday luggage.

Our ratings

Towing 5/5 Solo driving 5/5 Practicality 4/5 Buying and owning 4/5 Overall 5/5

