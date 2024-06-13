Tow Car Awards 2024: Electric car

Kerb weight 2648kg 85% match 2252kg Max towing weight 2500kg Towball limit 125kg

This is the third year in a row that Kia has won the electric car award, but 2024 marks a first win for its new electric flagship, the Kia EV9.

We struggled to keep the smile from our faces when performance testing the EV9. With 378bhp and a huge 516lb ft of torque, it flies even with our heaviest Adria caravan in tow – 30-60mph took just 5.5sec. Without the sound of an engine straining away, the EV9’s acceleration seems effortless. Overtaking is easy and hills don’t seem to slow the car at all.