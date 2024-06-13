Range test: How far can electric cars go when towing?

Range anxiety is a common barrier to switching to an electric car. However, it’s even more pertinent when towing.

Not only will the distance you can travel between charges be reduced, but recharging on route becomes a lot more complicated, given that none of the motorway services run by the three main operators in the UK currently allow caravanners to charge without first unhitching.

So, just how much of a difference does towing make to an electric car's range? Well, as part of the testing for the What Car? Tow Car Awards, held in partnership with the Camping and Caravanning Club, we range tested eight electric cars with and without a caravan.