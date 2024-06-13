Tow Car Awards 2024: 1700-1999kg
If you’re looking for a great tow car that will also be enjoyable to drive solo, you need one of our 2024 Tow Car Awards winners. Here we look at the best buy from 1700-1999kg...
Nissan X-Trail e-Power 213 e-4orce Tekna
Kerb weight 1988kg* 85% match 1690kg Max towing weight 1650kg** Towball limit 100kg
*Listed as mass in running order in Nissan’s brochure **Applies to seven-seat model, but increases to 1800kg for five-seater
The Nissan X-Trail successfully defends its class win from last year.
Its unusual hybrid system (the petrol engine never powers the wheels directly) has plenty of power for towing, pulling an Adria caravan from 30-60mph in 8.9sec, and the X-trail comfortably reached motorway speeds, even into a strong headwind.
The relatively soft suspension allowed some lean in the lane-change test, but the X-trail was stable at all three speeds. It’s a solid and secure tow car on all types of roads; this version’s four-wheel drive system further helping it to take wet weather in its stride, with hill starts proving free of drama.
In everyday use, the X-Trail is spacious, comfortable, and mostly quiet. Drive hard and the engine makes more noise, but there’s hardly a murmur at a steady cruise. Fun isn’t really on the agenda, though; the X-Trail is better suited to relaxed driving than pushing on enthusiastically.
Inside, five seats are standard, with seven seats as an optional extra. Be warned, though, the third row is very cramped; you’ll be better served by the likes of the Kia Sorento if you regularly need space for seven. With five seats in use, the X-trail’s boot took a full load of holiday luggage. However, the tow bar connections were fiddly to reach, so be prepared to get down on your hands and knees when hitching up.
The X-Trail is priced competitively against hybrid versions of the Sorento, and it’s well equipped in our test car’s Tekna trim – one down from the top of the range. It comes with 19in alloy wheels, a head-up display, a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen, and an all-round camera system.
Our ratings
Towing 4/5 Solo driving 4/5 Practicality 4/5 Buying and owning 4/5 Overall 4/5
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here