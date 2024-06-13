Tow Car Awards 2024: 1700-1999kg

Kerb weight 1988kg* 85% match 1690kg Max towing weight 1650kg** Towball limit 100kg *Listed as mass in running order in Nissan’s brochure **Applies to seven-seat model, but increases to 1800kg for five-seater The Nissan X-Trail successfully defends its class win from last year.

Its unusual hybrid system (the petrol engine never powers the wheels directly) has plenty of power for towing, pulling an Adria caravan from 30-60mph in 8.9sec, and the X-trail comfortably reached motorway speeds, even into a strong headwind.