The 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy
Think all SUVs are expensive? Well, these models might make you think again – especially after you've factored in our Target Price discounts...
One of the reasons why SUVs are so popular is that they offer a lot of what new car buyers are looking for, including a feeling of safety, a high driving position and lots of space.
The downside? In a lot of cases, they're more expensive than their family car counterparts. So, what if you're looking for one on a budget?
Here, we name the 10 cheapest new SUVs you can buy in the UK and show you how much you can save on each of them with our Target Price discounts.
To determine the list, we've used data from manufacturer websites and What Car?'s New Car Deals pages, which display the list price and trim levels specific to each car. Following this, we then rank the cars accordingly. In this instance, the list price is the on-the-road (OTR) price, so includes factors such as the first year of road tax, number plates and registration fees.
If any of the cars on this list do appeal, you can follow the review links to read more about the car or click on the deals link to discover more discounts.
Dacia Duster
Version 1.0 TCe 100 Bi-Fuel Essential | List price £17,295 | Target Price £17,049
The Dacia Duster is the cheapest new SUV you can buy, and that's pretty impressive considering it's one of the more spacious cars on this list.
Despite that, the Duster is still pretty cheap to run (and offers better fuel economy than the 1.5-litre MG ZS). That's helped by the fact that this Bi-Fuel version can run on both unleaded and liquified petroleum gas (LPG), which should help to lower your running costs if you live near a fuel station that stocks it.
Mind you, it's not all good news; there are compromises in the form of poor handling, a cheap interior and a three-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
Read our in-depth Dacia Duster review
Pros
- Seriously cheap to buy and run
- Spacious boot
- 4x4 version is very capable off road
Cons
- Body control and handling are poor compared with most rivals
- Interior feels cheap
- Low Euro NCAP safety rating
Citroën C3 Aircross
Version 1.2 Puretech 110 You | List price £17,470 | Target Price £16,609
Essentially a higher-riding version of the Citroën C3 hatchback, the C3 Aircross is a practical and well-priced option in the small SUV class. It isn't the most comfortable or fun to drive, but it does have a lofty driving position that many people look for in an SUV.
Despite its stylish-looking interior, this entry-level 'You' trim is quite sparsely equipped, although it does come with a 7.0in touchscreen, rear parking sensors and tinted rear windows as standard.
Read our in-depth Citroën C3 Aircross review
Pros
- Relatively high driving position
- Versatile seating
- Cheaper than many rivals
Cons
- Disappointing driving experience
- Heavy depreciation
- Fiddly touchscreen
MG ZS
Version 1.5 VTi-Tech Excite | List price £17,820 | Target Price £16,305
MG is currently one of the fastest-growing car brands in the UK, and that's partly because it makes a range of cars that are good value. Unlike some value-driven cars, the ZS has substance to back up the price with a relatively classy interior, decent handling and roomy rear seats.
However, the ride can be rather unsettled at higher speeds and fuel economy isn't great with this entry-level 1.5-litre petrol engine.
Read our in-depth MG ZS review
Pros
- Low price
- Surprisingly smart interior
- Standard seven-year warranty
Cons
- Limited safety aids
- Unsettled ride
- Performance is so-so
Suzuki Ignis
Version 1.2 Dualjet 12V Hybrid SZ-T | List price £17,949 | Target Price £17,604
The Suzuki Ignis is one of the smallest SUVs on sale, but it still comes with a high driving position and is more spacious inside than you might think. For those who want a little more ruggedness and go-anywhere ability, there's also a four-wheel-drive version.
However, the model quoted here is the entry-level two-wheel-drive car in SZ-T trim. We think it's the one to go for, because it keeps the price low while getting you plenty of standard equipment.
Read our in-depth Suzuki Ignis review
Pros
- Good fuel economy
- Spacious for a small car
- Generous equipment
Cons
- Ride can be fidgety
- Vague steering
- Poor infotainment system
Ssangyong Tivoli
Version 1.5P Ventura | List price £20,245 | Target Price £19,673
The Tivoli is one of the cheapest cars on this list, but it's outclassed by the likes of the Ford Puma, Seat Arona and Skoda Kamiq when it comes to space, efficiency and comfort. Indeed, the 1.5-litre petrol engine sounds course under acceleration, plus the ride is overly soft and not very well controlled over dips and crests.
That said, Ventura trim does at least get you some niceties, including heated door mirrors, heated seats and leather-effect upholstery.
Read our in-depth Ssangyong Tivoli review
Pros
- Competitively priced
- Reasonably spacious
- Well equipped higher-spec trims
Cons
- Entry-level trim is sparse
- Relatively high running costs
- So-so handling and fidgety ride
Kia Stonic
Version 1.0T GDi 99 2 | List price £20,720 | Target Price £19,485
The Stonic is Kia's smallest and cheapest SUV, and it's a decent car that comes with a punchy yet efficient 1.0-litre engine. In fact, during our time with one we averaged more than 40mpg. No matter which version you go for, it's generously equipped, and all Stonics come with lots of safety kit and a seven-year warranty.
Rivals (such as the Skoda Kamiq and Seat Arona) are more spacious and practical, though, and the ride is a little firm.
Read our in-depth Kia Stonic review
Pros
- Punchy turbo petrol engine
- Plenty of standard kit
- Agile handling
Cons
- Rivals have more flexible rear seats
- Firm ride
- Other small SUVs are more practical
Hyundai Bayon
Version 1.0 T-GDi 100 SE Connect | List price £21,570 | Target Price £20,541
The Bayon not only sits below the Kona in the Hyundai model range, but you also sit lower in it, because it has a surprisingly low driving position for an SUV. This might put some buyers off, but the Bayon still makes a spacious and comfortable small SUV. It's also good value, and this 1.0-litre engine offers decent performance considering it's the entry-level option.
Read our in-depth Hyundai Bayon review
Pros
- Relatively smooth ride
- Good rear space
- Low CO2 emissions
Cons
- Low driving position won’t appeal to everyone
- Interior is far from plush
- No flexible seating options
Ssangyong Korando
Version 1.5 ELX | List price £22,190 | Target Price £21,365
Like some of Ssangyong's other cars, the Korando majors on space and value. That means you get a lot of car for the money, but the downside of that is it's outclassed by nearly all of its family SUV rivals, especially when it comes to comfort, pace and efficiency. ELX trim is at least well equipped, with automatic wipers and power-folding door mirrors being standard.
Read our in-depth Ssangyong Korando review
Pros
- Impressive standard safety equipment
- Very practical
- Cheap starting price
Cons
- Offset driving position
- Higher running costs than rivals
- Lacklustre engine line-up
Seat Arona
Version 1.0 TSI SE | List price £22,450 | Target Price £19,340
The Arona makes a great choice if you're looking for a small SUV that's fun to drive. It may be loftier than the Seat Ibiza on which it's based, but it still retains that car's agile handling. The Ford Puma is undoubtedly the cornering king, but the Arona is much cheaper and still comes with a decent amount of kit as standard. This entry-level SE trim, for example, comes with digital dials, automatic headlights and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.
Read our in-depth Seat Arona review
Pros
- Tidy handling
- Roomier than many rivals
- Well equipped
Cons
- So-so interior quality
- Top trims are too pricey
- Rivals have more flexible rear seats
Renault Captur
Version 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution | List price £22,495 | Target Price £20,401
It might be one of the more affordable small SUVs, but the Renault Captur doesn't feel like it. The interior is pleasingly plush in places, with more soft-touch plastic than you get in the Dacia Duster and Seat Arona. Evolution trim is also well equipped, and comes with keyless entry, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and automatic emergency braking (AEB) as standard. A gutless entry-level engine and cramped rear seats do let the side down, though.
Read our in-depth Renault Captur review
Pros
- Keen starting price
- Sliding rear seats standard
- Good safety rating
Cons
- Engines are relatively weak
- Rivals have more rear seat space
- E-Tech PHEV is disappointing to drive
