The 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy

One of the reasons why SUVs are so popular is that they offer a lot of what new car buyers are looking for, including a feeling of safety, a high driving position and lots of space.

The downside? In a lot of cases, they're more expensive than their family car counterparts. So, what if you're looking for one on a budget?

Here, we name the 10 cheapest new SUVs you can buy in the UK and show you how much you can save on each of them with our Target Price discounts.

To determine the list, we've used data from manufacturer websites and What Car?'s New Car Deals pages, which display the list price and trim levels specific to each car. Following this, we then rank the cars accordingly. In this instance, the list price is the on-the-road (OTR) price, so includes factors such as the first year of road tax, number plates and registration fees.

If any of the cars on this list do appeal, you can follow the review links to read more about the car or click on the deals link to discover more discounts.