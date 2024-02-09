Used test: Kia Picanto X-Line vs Suzuki Ignis interiors

The Picanto has a 7.0in touchscreen presented high on the dashboard, with simple shortcut buttons on either side that let you swap modes easily. The menus are punchy and easy to navigate. Sat-nav isn’t available, but smartphone mirroring lets you use your phone’s sat-nav through the car’s screen.

The Ignis has a 6.2in touchscreen and it also goes without a built-in sat-nav. However, like in the Picanto, you get smartphone mirroring. The screen is sharp and fairly responsive, but the touch-sensitive volume control is a faff to use while driving.

While the Ignis has more space in the front, the Picanto also provides adequate leg room and more than enough head room for six-footers. And you and your passenger won’t feel like conjoined twins, thanks to the decent width of the cars.

There are plenty of storage trays, cubbies and cupholders, too, although the Ignis’s glovebox is pretty pokey.

In the rear, the Ignis is exceptionally roomy for this class. It may be strict four-seater, but three abreast would be nigh on impossible for anyone other than children anyway.