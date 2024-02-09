Used test: Kia Picanto X-Line vs Suzuki Ignis costs

While both cars come with basics such as air-con and alloy wheels, the Ignis feels pretty spartan next to the Picanto. It adds power-folding door mirrors and electric rear windows (rather than the manual ones in the Ignis).

The Picanto is also the safer car. Partly because all Picanto X-Lines get automatic emergency braking (AEB), Euro NCAP awarded it four stars. Unless the original owner spent £750 to add AEB to the Ignis, the SZ-T gets just three stars.

Our data shows the Kia Picanto and Suzuki Ignis to be reliable cars. In our 2023 What Car? Reliability Survey, the Picanto ranked eighth out of 18 cars in the small car category, with a score of 97.5%. The Ignis proved even more reliable, though, with a ranking of first out of 22 cars in the small SUV category and a score of 99.4%.

As car brands, Suzuki managed an impressive fourth place finish out of 32 manufacturers, while Kia wasn't too far behind in eighth.