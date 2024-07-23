LATEST DEALS:

Home
Best
Best used city cars
best

Best used city cars

City cars are small, agile, cheerful and – if you buy one used – tremendously good value. Here we name our top 10 favourites...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published23 July 2024

Not only are city cars smaller than your average car, but they also keep motoring costs manageable too. You'll find they have lower insurance groups and fuel consumption, and cheaper overall buying and running costs. They can serve anyone from young drivers to urban commuters admirably.

Used small cars

Sadly, city cars are a dying breed bought new, but the good news is they are still extensively available on the used market, and there are lots of great options whatever your budget.

Here, we've brought together 10 of the best used city cars. Our favourite is the excellent Skoda Citigo, but read on to what other pocket-sized models make our list.

1

Skoda Citigo

Strengths

  • Great to drive
  • Smooth ride
  • Cheaper than a Volkswagen Up

Weaknesses

  • Only four seats
  • Clumsy automatic gearbox
  • Volkswagen Up holds its value better

The Skoda Citigo and the near-identical Seat Mii are admittedly the cheaper siblings of the Volkswagen Up, but we see that as a tremendous positive. You see while it's true that the Citigo misses out on some of the Up’s smart interior plastics, it's still great to spend time in and it's even more stupendous value as a second-hand buy. What’s more, it shares the Up’s spacious interior, smooth ride and top-notch driving experience. 

"There's something immensely likeable about the Citigo. Within reason, it does all you need of a city car and does it with character. That you can buy one so cheaply now only makes it even more attractive." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2020 Skoda Citigo 1.0 MPI SE, 35,000 miles, £7000

Read our full used Skoda Citigo review

Search for a used Skoda Citigo for sale

Used car deals
2

Hyundai i10

Our pick: 1.2 Premium 5dr

0-62mph: 12.6 sec
MPG/range: 51.4mpg
CO2 emissions: 125g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 252 litres
Insurance group: 6E

Strengths

  • Comfortable and quiet to drive
  • Five seats and decent rear space
  • Loads of safety kit on even entry-level model

Weaknesses

  • Not the cheapest small car out there
  • Non-turbocharged engines are a bit lacklustre
  • Insurance can be pricey

If you're looking for a tiny town car that offers more civilised motoring on a sensible budget, the Hyundai i10 is an ideal candidate. It's relatively spacious, comes with a smart-looking interior and great infotainment system, and rides and drives more impressively than plenty of bigger, pricier cars. More refined than the Citigo, but it'll cost you a fraction more like-for-like to buy. 

"This is a truly grown-up car. It's good to drive and feels like something from a couple of classes up. The interior is nicely finished, too. Anyone downsizing from a larger car will have found the perfect vehicle here." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2021 Hyundai i10 1.0 MPi SE Connect, 25,000 miles, £9000

Read our full used Hyundai i10 review

Search for a used Hyundai i10 for sale

Used car deals
3

Volkswagen Up

Strengths

  • Comfortable ride and fun to drive
  • Economical three-cylinder engine
  • Upmarket interior

Weaknesses

  • Some rivals are better value
  • Smaller engines are sluggish
  • Optional automatic gearbox is slow and jerky

The VW Up has a lot in common with the Seat Mii and Skoda Citigo but is a little bit classier with a smarter interior. It's great to drive, relatively spacious inside and has a smooth ride. While its plusher plastics make the Up a smidge pricier, it's also likely to hold on to its value better than the equivalent Mii or Citigo. Avoid automatic versions, though, because the gearbox is a little sluggish. 

"One of the nicest and most innovative small cars of all time. It makes every town and A-road journey fun. If the city car class comes to an end soon this is the car we'll all miss and the one that set the benchmark for what a diminutive hatchback can achieve." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2021 Volkswagen Up 1.0 High Up, 24,000 miles, £8500

Read our full used Volkswagen Up review

Search for a used Volkswagen Up for sale

Used car deals
4

Seat Mii

Strengths

  • Comfortable ride and fun to drive
  • Economical three-cylinder engine
  • Safety equipment

Weaknesses

  • A bit slow
  • Only seats four people
  • Automatic gearbox is slow and jerky

The Seat Mii is perhaps a smidge more fashion-conscious than the Skoda Citigo and a fraction more expensive used but there are no other notable differences between them. Ecomotive versions are a bit more economical than regular models because they’re fitted with low-rolling-resistance tyres and a start-stop system. Fewer examples exist than the Citigo and Up, though, which makes also them slightly harder to source on the used market.  

"Sharing so much with the Up and the Citigo makes the Mii a winner before it even turns a wheel. It loses little or nothing in overall quality to the other two and only its comparative scarcity counts against it." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2020 Seat Mii 1.0 Ecomotive SE Technology, 30,000 miles, £7500

Read our full used Seat Mii review

Search for a used Seat Mii for sale

Used car deals
5

Kia Picanto

Our pick: 1.0 2 5dr

0-62mph: 15.4 sec
MPG/range: 54.3mpg
CO2 emissions: 116g/km
Seats: 5
Boot: 255 litres
Insurance group: 4A

Strengths

  • Useful boot
  • Good fun to drive
  • Long warranty

Weaknesses

  • Slightly firm ride
  • Noisy engines
  • Dated infotainment on cheaper versions

City cars often have skimpy equipment levels and meagre engines, but the Kia Picanto offers lots of big car features and sprightly motors. It's a great blend of space, performance, comfort and equipment. The Picanto is good fun to drive, too, and its light steering makes it a doddle to park – ideal for a small city car, really.

"Like the i10, the Picanto feels remarkably grown up. As a town car, it is without serious fault, and its success means it holds on to its value well. I drove one happily for a week into town and out of it and down country lanes and was sad to see it go." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2021 Kia Picanto 1.25 3, 38,000 miles, £9500

Read our full used Kia Picanto review

Search for a used Kia Picanto for sale

Used car deals
6

Suzuki Celerio

Strengths

  • Cheap to run
  • Spacious by class standards
  • Reliability record

Weaknesses

  • Cheap-feeling interior
  • Limited infotainment options

While its interior is cheap-feeling, the Suzuki Celerio gives you a lot of bang for your buck in other areas. For starters, you get a heap of kit, plus it's practical, with a rear-seat area and boot that are impressively roomy for a car of this size. It’s cheap to run, too, and while it won't set your heart alight, it’s still decent to drive. 

"Cheap as chips, the Celerio is a lovely example of a truly tiny city car that feels like a bigger car in terms of its driveability. Comparatively rare on the used market but if you can find one great value." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2019 Suzuki Celerio 1.0 SZ2, 61,000 miles, £6000

Read our full used Suzuki Celerio review

Search for a used Suzuki Celerio for sale

Used car deals
7

Ford Ka+

Strengths

  • Entertaining handling
  • Comfortable ride
  • Spacious interior

Weaknesses

  • Gutless engines
  • Cheap-feeling interior trim

Used car buyers looking for an inexpensive and practical five-door city car that's easy to park, while also being remarkably capable beyond city limits, should find plenty to like in the Ka+. It rides extremely well. It steers nicely, too, and, pushed hard, it corners neatly, just like the first-generation Ka. The 1.2-litre engine is most palatable in its most powerful 84bhp form, and we’d recommend you track down Zetec trim since it comes with plenty of kit.

"Go a size up on these cars and you'll arrive at the Ford Fiesta, one of our favourite small cars. However, if you don't want the extra size of the Fiesta the Ka+ delivers nearly everything its bigger sibling does and at less cost." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2020 Ford Ka+ 1.2 85 Zetec, 48,000 miles, £6995

Read our full used Ford Ka+ review

Search for a used Ford Ka+ for sale

Used car deals
8

Toyota Aygo

Strengths

  • Cheap to run
  • Good build quality
  • Some great interior trims

Weaknesses

  • Cramped in the back
  • Small boot
  • Refinement is disappointing

The first-generation Aygo was a well-screwed-together and economical car, and all its good qualities were carried over into the more mature – and even more rakishly styled – second-generation car. It has now been replaced by the largely similar Toyota Aygo X but this older version remains a great buy today.

"It's small and agile and nicely screwed together, this Aygo. The good news is it's very competent on the road and bought at a few years old it can be had for buttons." - Mark Pearson

We found: 2020 Toyota Aygo 1.0 X-Play 5dr, 40,000 miles, £8000

Read our full used Toyota Aygo review

Search for a used Toyota Aygo for sale

Used car deals
9

Fiat 500

Strengths

  • Distinctive exterior and interior
  • Nimble in traffic
  • Affordable to buy and run

Weaknesses

  • Sloppy driving dynamics
  • Subpar practicality
  • Jittery ride
  • Reliability mixed

The modern Fiat 500 reinvented one of the most iconic cars of the Fifties and Sixties. Its retro styling, compact dimensions and competitive used prices have continued the model's success over its 15-year-plus lifespan. The 500 isn't all that practical or amazing to drive, but if that's not what you're after, there's plenty to like here.

"What can you say about the Fiat 500? What a success story it is. True, it feels a bit compromised inside, especially if you're tall, and there are rivals that ride and handle better, but nothing looks as charming." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found: 2020 Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge, 45,000 miles, £6995

Read our full used Fiat 500 review

Search for a used Fiat 500 for sale

Used car deals
10

Peugeot 108

Strengths

  • Decent performance
  • Real-world fuel economy
  • Infotainment

Weaknesses

  • Noisy engine
  • Jerky automatic gearbox
  • Very small boot

The Peugeot 108 is extremely easy on your wallet. Even if you're looking at a four-year-old example, as here, the model remains temptingly affordable to buy. You'll find insurance groups in the single digits (for many variants) and official fuel economy at a 68.9mpg average (under the older NEDC fuel tests) for the 68bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine. There are more spacious city cars out there, but few are as pleasantly inexpensive to own.

"This tiny Peugeot is a surprisingly competent little car. Use it every day and you soon get used to its foibles and learn how much fun it can be. It's also easy to drive and cheap to buy." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found 2020 Peugeot 108 1.0 72 Active 5dr, 46,000 miles, £6950

Read our full used Peugeot 108 review

Search for a used Peugeot 108 for sale

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals from What Car?, sign up to our weekly newsletter here

Used car deals

FAQs

Which city car offers the best value for money?

You could pick nearly all of our top 10 here for value for money. However, value has different meanings for different people. For us, a good-value city car must be not only cheap to buy age-for-age it must also be agile, spacious and easy to drive, and for that reason we think the Skoda Citigo is the best value. 

 

 

Which is the most reliable city car?

In our most recent What Car? Reliability Survey, the 2014-2020 Hyundai i10 was listed as the most reliable city car, with an overall score of 98.6%. Next on the list was the present 2020 model Hyundai i10 that we're featuring in our list here. It finished just behind with an excellent overall score of 98.4%. 

Top 10s >
Best ofNew MG 4 vs New Renault Megane E-Tech vs Cupra Born triple header

Best small electric cars 2024 - the top 10, plus one to avoid

Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?

Long term tests >
FeatureKia Picanto long-term review

Kia Picanto long-term test

The Kia Picanto is a fantastic car for the city, but can it also double up as transport for a roving videographer? We've been finding out

New car group tests >
FeatureMini Countryman vs Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo XC40 fronts static

New Mini Countryman and new Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo XC40

Mini and Volkswagen have conjured up new models to take on Volvo’s family SUV stalwart, the XC40. Let’s see if this spells a changing of the guard

News and advice

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO