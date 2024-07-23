Best used city cars

The Skoda Citigo and the near-identical Seat Mii are admittedly the cheaper siblings of the Volkswagen Up, but we see that as a tremendous positive. You see while it's true that the Citigo misses out on some of the Up’s smart interior plastics, it's still great to spend time in and it's even more stupendous value as a second-hand buy. What’s more, it shares the Up’s spacious interior, smooth ride and top-notch driving experience.

"There's something immensely likeable about the Citigo. Within reason, it does all you need of a city car and does it with character. That you can buy one so cheaply now only makes it even more attractive." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found 2020 Skoda Citigo 1.0 MPI SE, 35,000 miles, £7000

