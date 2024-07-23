Best used city cars
City cars are small, agile, cheerful and – if you buy one used – tremendously good value. Here we name our top 10 favourites...
Not only are city cars smaller than your average car, but they also keep motoring costs manageable too. You'll find they have lower insurance groups and fuel consumption, and cheaper overall buying and running costs. They can serve anyone from young drivers to urban commuters admirably.
Sadly, city cars are a dying breed bought new, but the good news is they are still extensively available on the used market, and there are lots of great options whatever your budget.
Here, we've brought together 10 of the best used city cars. Our favourite is the excellent Skoda Citigo, but read on to what other pocket-sized models make our list.
Strengths
- Great to drive
- Smooth ride
- Cheaper than a Volkswagen Up
Weaknesses
- Only four seats
- Clumsy automatic gearbox
- Volkswagen Up holds its value better
The Skoda Citigo and the near-identical Seat Mii are admittedly the cheaper siblings of the Volkswagen Up, but we see that as a tremendous positive. You see while it's true that the Citigo misses out on some of the Up’s smart interior plastics, it's still great to spend time in and it's even more stupendous value as a second-hand buy. What’s more, it shares the Up’s spacious interior, smooth ride and top-notch driving experience.
"There's something immensely likeable about the Citigo. Within reason, it does all you need of a city car and does it with character. That you can buy one so cheaply now only makes it even more attractive." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found 2020 Skoda Citigo 1.0 MPI SE, 35,000 miles, £7000
Our pick: 1.2 Premium 5dr
Strengths
- Comfortable and quiet to drive
- Five seats and decent rear space
- Loads of safety kit on even entry-level model
Weaknesses
- Not the cheapest small car out there
- Non-turbocharged engines are a bit lacklustre
- Insurance can be pricey
If you're looking for a tiny town car that offers more civilised motoring on a sensible budget, the Hyundai i10 is an ideal candidate. It's relatively spacious, comes with a smart-looking interior and great infotainment system, and rides and drives more impressively than plenty of bigger, pricier cars. More refined than the Citigo, but it'll cost you a fraction more like-for-like to buy.
"This is a truly grown-up car. It's good to drive and feels like something from a couple of classes up. The interior is nicely finished, too. Anyone downsizing from a larger car will have found the perfect vehicle here." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found 2021 Hyundai i10 1.0 MPi SE Connect, 25,000 miles, £9000
Strengths
- Comfortable ride and fun to drive
- Economical three-cylinder engine
- Upmarket interior
Weaknesses
- Some rivals are better value
- Smaller engines are sluggish
- Optional automatic gearbox is slow and jerky
The VW Up has a lot in common with the Seat Mii and Skoda Citigo but is a little bit classier with a smarter interior. It's great to drive, relatively spacious inside and has a smooth ride. While its plusher plastics make the Up a smidge pricier, it's also likely to hold on to its value better than the equivalent Mii or Citigo. Avoid automatic versions, though, because the gearbox is a little sluggish.
"One of the nicest and most innovative small cars of all time. It makes every town and A-road journey fun. If the city car class comes to an end soon this is the car we'll all miss and the one that set the benchmark for what a diminutive hatchback can achieve." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found 2021 Volkswagen Up 1.0 High Up, 24,000 miles, £8500
Strengths
- Comfortable ride and fun to drive
- Economical three-cylinder engine
- Safety equipment
Weaknesses
- A bit slow
- Only seats four people
- Automatic gearbox is slow and jerky
The Seat Mii is perhaps a smidge more fashion-conscious than the Skoda Citigo and a fraction more expensive used but there are no other notable differences between them. Ecomotive versions are a bit more economical than regular models because they’re fitted with low-rolling-resistance tyres and a start-stop system. Fewer examples exist than the Citigo and Up, though, which makes also them slightly harder to source on the used market.
"Sharing so much with the Up and the Citigo makes the Mii a winner before it even turns a wheel. It loses little or nothing in overall quality to the other two and only its comparative scarcity counts against it." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found 2020 Seat Mii 1.0 Ecomotive SE Technology, 30,000 miles, £7500
Our pick: 1.0 2 5dr
Strengths
- Useful boot
- Good fun to drive
- Long warranty
Weaknesses
- Slightly firm ride
- Noisy engines
- Dated infotainment on cheaper versions
City cars often have skimpy equipment levels and meagre engines, but the Kia Picanto offers lots of big car features and sprightly motors. It's a great blend of space, performance, comfort and equipment. The Picanto is good fun to drive, too, and its light steering makes it a doddle to park – ideal for a small city car, really.
"Like the i10, the Picanto feels remarkably grown up. As a town car, it is without serious fault, and its success means it holds on to its value well. I drove one happily for a week into town and out of it and down country lanes and was sad to see it go." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found 2021 Kia Picanto 1.25 3, 38,000 miles, £9500
Strengths
- Cheap to run
- Spacious by class standards
- Reliability record
Weaknesses
- Cheap-feeling interior
- Limited infotainment options
While its interior is cheap-feeling, the Suzuki Celerio gives you a lot of bang for your buck in other areas. For starters, you get a heap of kit, plus it's practical, with a rear-seat area and boot that are impressively roomy for a car of this size. It’s cheap to run, too, and while it won't set your heart alight, it’s still decent to drive.
"Cheap as chips, the Celerio is a lovely example of a truly tiny city car that feels like a bigger car in terms of its driveability. Comparatively rare on the used market but if you can find one great value." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found 2019 Suzuki Celerio 1.0 SZ2, 61,000 miles, £6000
Strengths
- Entertaining handling
- Comfortable ride
- Spacious interior
Weaknesses
- Gutless engines
- Cheap-feeling interior trim
Used car buyers looking for an inexpensive and practical five-door city car that's easy to park, while also being remarkably capable beyond city limits, should find plenty to like in the Ka+. It rides extremely well. It steers nicely, too, and, pushed hard, it corners neatly, just like the first-generation Ka. The 1.2-litre engine is most palatable in its most powerful 84bhp form, and we’d recommend you track down Zetec trim since it comes with plenty of kit.
"Go a size up on these cars and you'll arrive at the Ford Fiesta, one of our favourite small cars. However, if you don't want the extra size of the Fiesta the Ka+ delivers nearly everything its bigger sibling does and at less cost." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found 2020 Ford Ka+ 1.2 85 Zetec, 48,000 miles, £6995
Strengths
- Cheap to run
- Good build quality
- Some great interior trims
Weaknesses
- Cramped in the back
- Small boot
- Refinement is disappointing
The first-generation Aygo was a well-screwed-together and economical car, and all its good qualities were carried over into the more mature – and even more rakishly styled – second-generation car. It has now been replaced by the largely similar Toyota Aygo X but this older version remains a great buy today.
"It's small and agile and nicely screwed together, this Aygo. The good news is it's very competent on the road and bought at a few years old it can be had for buttons." - Mark Pearson
We found: 2020 Toyota Aygo 1.0 X-Play 5dr, 40,000 miles, £8000
Strengths
- Distinctive exterior and interior
- Nimble in traffic
- Affordable to buy and run
Weaknesses
- Sloppy driving dynamics
- Subpar practicality
- Jittery ride
- Reliability mixed
The modern Fiat 500 reinvented one of the most iconic cars of the Fifties and Sixties. Its retro styling, compact dimensions and competitive used prices have continued the model's success over its 15-year-plus lifespan. The 500 isn't all that practical or amazing to drive, but if that's not what you're after, there's plenty to like here.
"What can you say about the Fiat 500? What a success story it is. True, it feels a bit compromised inside, especially if you're tall, and there are rivals that ride and handle better, but nothing looks as charming." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2020 Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge, 45,000 miles, £6995
Strengths
- Decent performance
- Real-world fuel economy
- Infotainment
Weaknesses
- Noisy engine
- Jerky automatic gearbox
- Very small boot
The Peugeot 108 is extremely easy on your wallet. Even if you're looking at a four-year-old example, as here, the model remains temptingly affordable to buy. You'll find insurance groups in the single digits (for many variants) and official fuel economy at a 68.9mpg average (under the older NEDC fuel tests) for the 68bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine. There are more spacious city cars out there, but few are as pleasantly inexpensive to own.
"This tiny Peugeot is a surprisingly competent little car. Use it every day and you soon get used to its foibles and learn how much fun it can be. It's also easy to drive and cheap to buy." - Oliver Young, used cars reporter
We found 2020 Peugeot 108 1.0 72 Active 5dr, 46,000 miles, £6950
FAQs
You could pick nearly all of our top 10 here for value for money. However, value has different meanings for different people. For us, a good-value city car must be not only cheap to buy age-for-age it must also be agile, spacious and easy to drive, and for that reason we think the Skoda Citigo is the best value.
In our most recent What Car? Reliability Survey, the 2014-2020 Hyundai i10 was listed as the most reliable city car, with an overall score of 98.6%. Next on the list was the present 2020 model Hyundai i10 that we're featuring in our list here. It finished just behind with an excellent overall score of 98.4%.
