Used test: Kia Picanto X-Line vs Suzuki Ignis

List price when new £12,600 Price today £7000* Available from 2017-present

The X-Line trim takes the popular Picanto and adds a dose of rugged style

Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet SZ-T

List price when new £12,999

Price today £7000*

Available from 2016-present

The funky Ignis may be small, but it's impressively spacious and practical inside

*Price today is based on a 2018 model with average mileage and full service history, correct at time of writing

During its infancy, cars were reserved for the upper classes of society. Regular people could only dream of owning one until the Ford Model T arrived in 1909 and opened the car up to the masses.

Some time ago, the SUV was a similar proposition. You'd find Richie Rich behind the wheel of one, but not your average Joe. That's long since changed, though, and there are now plenty of affordable SUVs, such as the diddy Suzuki Ignis – a ruggedly-styled small SUV that's roughly the size of a city car.