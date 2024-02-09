Used test: Kia Picanto X-Line vs Suzuki Ignis verdict

Our verdict

Judged solely on practicality, the Suzuki Ignis would win – and by a considerable margin. From its bigger boot to roomy rear-seat space and reclining seats, it holds all the cards in this department. Meanwhile, for a city car, the Kia Picanto is merely spacious enough to keep most people happy.

However, a car is more than some seats and a boot and, in other key areas, the Picanto trumps the Ignis – and by a considerable margin. It's better to drive, plusher inside and better equipped. In the end, while the Ignis is a good buy, the Picanto is the more well-rounded package and that lands it the win.