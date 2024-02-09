In partnership with Autotrader
Used test: Kia Picanto X-Line vs Suzuki Ignis verdict
These two both combine city-friendly dimensions with tough SUV looks. But which is the better secondhand buy?...
Our verdict
Judged solely on practicality, the Suzuki Ignis would win – and by a considerable margin. From its bigger boot to roomy rear-seat space and reclining seats, it holds all the cards in this department. Meanwhile, for a city car, the Kia Picanto is merely spacious enough to keep most people happy.
However, a car is more than some seats and a boot and, in other key areas, the Picanto trumps the Ignis – and by a considerable margin. It's better to drive, plusher inside and better equipped. In the end, while the Ignis is a good buy, the Picanto is the more well-rounded package and that lands it the win.
1st – Kia Picanto
For Enjoyable handling; really well equipped; excellent infotainment; good safety kit
Against Ride is on the firm side; average leg room in the rear seats
What Car? rating 5 stars out of 5
2nd – Suzuki Ignis
For Strong performance; excellent interior space; sliding, reclining rear seats; big boot; good fuel economy
Against Lacklustre handling; ride can be crashy; iffy interior quality; wind noise
What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5
Specifications: Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet SZ-T
Engine size 4cyl, 1242cc, petrol
Power 89bhp
Torque 88lb ft
Gearbox 5-spd manual
0-60mph 10.0sec
Top speed 104mph
Official fuel economy 61.4mpg
Test MPG 50.1mpg
CO2 emissions 104g/km
Specifications: Kia Picanto 1.25 MPi X-Line
Engine size 4cyl, 1248cc, petrol
Power 83bhp
Torque 90lb ft
Gearbox 5-spd manual
0-60mph 10.7sec
Top speed 101mph
Official fuel economy 61.4mpg
Test MPG 47.8mpg
CO2 emissions 106g/km
