Used test: Kia Picanto X-Line vs Suzuki Ignis verdict
These two both combine city-friendly dimensions with tough SUV looks. But which is the better secondhand buy?...

Used test: Kia Picanto vs Suzuki Ignis
Published09 February 2024

Our verdict

Judged solely on practicality, the Suzuki Ignis would win – and by a considerable margin. From its bigger boot to roomy rear-seat space and reclining seats, it holds all the cards in this department. Meanwhile, for a city car, the Kia Picanto is merely spacious enough to keep most people happy. 

However, a car is more than some seats and a boot and, in other key areas, the Picanto trumps the Ignis – and by a considerable margin. It's better to drive, plusher inside and better equipped. In the end, while the Ignis is a good buy, the Picanto is the more well-rounded package and that lands it the win. 

1st – Kia Picanto

Kia Picanto rear cornering

For Enjoyable handling; really well equipped; excellent infotainment; good safety kit
Against Ride is on the firm side; average leg room in the rear seats

What Car? rating 5 stars out of 5

Used 2016-present Kia Picanto review >>

2nd – Suzuki Ignis

Suzuki Ignis rear cornering

For Strong performance; excellent interior space; sliding, reclining rear seats; big boot; good fuel economy
Against Lacklustre handling; ride can be crashy; iffy interior quality; wind noise

What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5

Used 2016-present Suzuki Ignis review >>

Specifications: Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet SZ-T

Engine size 4cyl, 1242cc, petrol
Power 89bhp 
Torque 88lb ft 
Gearbox 5-spd manual
0-60mph 10.0sec
Top speed 104mph
Official fuel economy 61.4mpg
Test MPG 50.1mpg
CO2 emissions 104g/km

Specifications: Kia Picanto 1.25 MPi X-Line

Engine size 4cyl, 1248cc, petrol
Power 83bhp 
Torque 90lb ft 
Gearbox 5-spd manual
0-60mph 10.7sec
Top speed 101mph
Official fuel economy 61.4mpg
Test MPG 47.8mpg
CO2 emissions 106g/km

