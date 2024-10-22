Facelifted Vauxhall Mokka gets slimmed-down engine range
The Vauxhall Mokka is now available with a simplified engine line-up, as well as a clean, upgraded interior...
On sale Late 2024 Price from £30,000 (est)
The ‘less is more’ philosophy is more relevant now than ever before, as we search for ways to consume less and reduce our carbon footprint – and the newly facelifted Vauxhall Mokka is ready to embrace this concept of minimalism, with its bolder, simpler look and streamlined engine range.
Indeed, the new Mokka will be dropping its entry-level 99bhp petrol option, and the range will now offer two petrol engines – one with a six-speed manual gearbox and 128bhp, and the other with a six-speed automatic automatic gearbox and 134bhp.
Two electrified versions will also be available: a hybrid and an all-electric model. The former will combine a 134bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 28bhp electric motor – the same as the original Mokka Hybrid – which allows it to drive purely on electric power if you’re gentle with the accelerator. A new six-speed automatic gearbox replaces the original eight-speed one.
The new Mokka Electric will be available exclusively with a 156bhp electric motor and 54kWh battery, instead of the entry-level 134bhp motor that was available before. With an official range of 250 miles, it equals that of the rival Peugeot e-2008, but it won’t get you quite as far between charges as the Kia Niro EV, which can officially reach 285 miles.
The exterior isn’t wildly different from what we’re used to, but some bold sharp lines give the front bumper a more aggressive look, as well as a new ‘three-block’ lighting system that can be seen on the Corsa and the new Frontera.
An upgraded interior now comes with a 10.0in digital instrument screen and an equally-sized infotainment touchscreen. There are fewer physical buttons than before, with some controls such as parking aids and navigation tools being integrated into the touchscreen. The system in the original Mokka is not the most responsive, but we like that the shortcut buttons on the touchscreen aren’t too distracting. The new model will also get a new flattened steering wheel, similar to the one seen in the Astra.
Other upgraded features for top-of-the-range Mokka models include a new voice recognition system, a 180-degree rear-view camera and an AI-assisted navigation system.
If you find the buying process oversaturated with choice, you’ll be pleased to hear that no option packs are available, and you only need to choose between three trims – Design, GS and Ultimate – in addition to colour and engine type.
The New Mokka will go on sale before the end of the year. Prices are yet to be confirmed, but we can expect them to start at around £30,000 for the hybrid, and around £40,000 for the electric version. This makes it more expensive than rivals like the 2008 and Niro EV.
