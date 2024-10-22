Facelifted Vauxhall Mokka gets slimmed-down engine range

The ‘less is more’ philosophy is more relevant now than ever before, as we search for ways to consume less and reduce our carbon footprint – and the newly facelifted Vauxhall Mokka is ready to embrace this concept of minimalism, with its bolder, simpler look and streamlined engine range.

Indeed, the new Mokka will be dropping its entry-level 99bhp petrol option, and the range will now offer two petrol engines – one with a six-speed manual gearbox and 128bhp, and the other with a six-speed automatic automatic gearbox and 134bhp.

Two electrified versions will also be available: a hybrid and an all-electric model. The former will combine a 134bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 28bhp electric motor – the same as the original Mokka Hybrid – which allows it to drive purely on electric power if you’re gentle with the accelerator. A new six-speed automatic gearbox replaces the original eight-speed one.

The new Mokka Electric will be available exclusively with a 156bhp electric motor and 54kWh battery, instead of the entry-level 134bhp motor that was available before. With an official range of 250 miles, it equals that of the rival Peugeot e-2008, but it won’t get you quite as far between charges as the Kia Niro EV, which can officially reach 285 miles.