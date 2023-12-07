Volkswagen T-Roc long-term test: report 1

The Honda Civic and Kia Sportage were nestled in the car park between a Porsche Cayman and BMW 4 Series.

VW’s five-star small SUV, the T-Roc, completed the lineup and overall it was named the fifth-best petrol car you could buy at the time – even so, against such strong opposition, my interest was piqued.

I remember when the T-Roc first went on sale in 2017, and the reviews of the time praised its comfort and practicality but called out its disappointingly cheap-feeling interior. However, over the years, some tweaks and a facelift has improved the interior no end, so the car I sat in on that video shoot felt bang up to date and nice inside.

I covered a lot of miles on the shoot in that car and instantly thought it’d be an ideal long-term test car to run. Both its ride comfort over Yorkshire B-roads and its impressive boot really stood out to me.