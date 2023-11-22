Peugeot 308 long-term test

Sure, getting used to 361 litres of storage in the Peugeot versus 580 litres of storage in the Citroën took some compromises. But I was never left frustrated with the amount of space on offer – after all, as well as carrying my camera gear, the 308 also helped me to move house.

I feel well-placed to investigate this, with my previous car being the high-riding Citroën C5 Aircross family SUV – and given my space requirements as a What Car? videographer, I was a tad worried about the downsize in boot capacity moving to the 308. Throughout my time with the Peugeot, however, I have been relentlessly impressed with what it can store in its more compact boot.

Plus, the smaller size of the 308 definitely had its benefits. With most of my time spent queuing in traffic to get in or out of central London, the visibility and easily-judged dimensions of the 308 meant it was never a stress driving it on clogged-up routes.

All of those points are sound reasons for choosing a traditional family car, but what really endeared the 308 to me – and ensures that it should survive for years to come – was the fact that it was electrified. Indeed, with an official 38 miles of electric range, my plug-in hybrid 308 should have easily managed my commute. I say should, because the most I ever managed to travel in the 308’s electric mode was 24 miles in town – on faster roads, that fell to around 18 miles.

This is not a Peugeot-specific criticism by any means – pick any other plug-in hybrid, or indeed any other electric car, and there will be a big discrepancy between the official range and the real-world range. Still, even the 308's real-world range meant much of my commuting mileage could be done without using any petrol.