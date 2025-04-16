2025 Suzuki e-Vitara review: new electric SUV rated
Suzuki may be late to the electric SUV party, but its first effort looks very tempting on paper – we've driven a prototype to see what it's like in practice...
Priced from £33,000 (est) | On sale Summer 2025
There’s an old adage that says the first step is always the hardest, so as Suzuki launches its first of four electric vehicles (EV), each arriving with around 18 months grace, you can imagine that it wants to get it right.
That might be part of the reason that the e Vitara wears such a familiar name. Indeed, the Vitara has been in the brand’s range for 37 years and has enjoyed lots of success in that time, so adding an ‘e’ for, well, electric helps to give customers something more recognisable.
It’s only the name that the e Vitara shares with the current Suzuki Vitara, though. You see, while they’re around the same size, underneath the e Vitara has been developed from the ground up to be an EV, with Suzuki quickly pointing out that, while the e Vitara might share some bits with the new Toyota Urban Cruiser, this is very much a car that it has led the development of.
So, has Suzuki hit the ground running with its first EV? To find out, Suzuki let us get behind the wheel of a couple of ‘nearly production ready’ prototypes, one with two-wheel drive and one with AllGrip-e four-wheel drive, ahead of the car’s official arrival in the summer.
What’s the new Suzuki e Vitara like to drive?
When the e Vitara arrives, you’ll have two different battery sizes to choose from, starting with the 49kWh entry-level version (the usable capacity is yet to be confirmed). We’re yet to try this version, but its official range of 214 miles and 0-62mph sprint of 9.6 seconds suggests that it’ll be best left to those doing short journeys.
We have tried the larger 61kWh battery version, though. The two-wheel drive version with this battery is expected to be the best seller, largely because it boosts the range to 267 miles, which is pretty much a match for the 58.3kWh Kia EV3 Air.
Opting for the bigger battery also allows you to add Allgrip-e four-wheel drive, which adds an additional motor to drive the rear wheels but also cuts the official range to 246 miles.
As is always the case, you can expect less range in the real world though, with both the two- and four-wheel drive versions managing 2.8mi/kWh (suggesting around 171 miles between charges) on our efficiency test route which simulates driving around town, on country roads and on the motorway.
Along with the bigger battery, the 61kWh e Vitara also gets more power, going from 142bhp in the 49kWh version to 172bhp if you stick with 61kWh two-wheel drive. It’s fair to say that the e Vitara isn’t the quickest thing off the line, but once it gets going it builds speed progressively and has enough performance for everyday driving.
If you want more pace, you’ll need to add four-wheel drive. That increases the total power to 236bhp (172bhp from the front motor and 64bhp from the rear) and gives you a noticeable boost in performance, especially off the line.
Whichever version you go for, the e Vitara is quite a comfortable thing to drive around in. The suspension is on the soft side but not so much that it begins to feel wayward over undulating roads, instead striking a good balance between body control and soaking up imperfections.
Indeed, even over our testing ground’s rather punishing rumble road, which has multiple raises and drops in height, the e Vitara felt well damped and soaked up each depression with relative ease. Impressive for an EV and up there with the EV3 and Skoda Elroq for ride quality.
As you might expect, the e Vitara’s handling isn’t exactly what we’d call fun, but then, B-road thrills aren’t really high on its list of priorities. Instead, you’ll find that the Suzuki’s body control and well-weighted steering are both perfect for making good and confident progress as travel from point-to-point.
What’s the new Suzuki e Vitara like inside?
Comfortable seats and a driving position that lines you up nicely with the steering wheel and pedals means that the e Vitara feels instantly familiar and easy to get along with. Better still, lots of driver’s seat and steering wheel adjustment means that you’ll find it really easy to get comfortable.
That’s especially true if you go for the top-spec Ultra trim, because it adds an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support.
You sit fairly high above the road in the e Vitara and the front windscreen pillars are nice and thin, giving you a good view out of the front window and out at junctions. Rear visibility is decent too, thanks to large rear windows that stretch fairly far back and help to negate the effect that the large rear pillars have on your blindspot.
Thanks to the generally good visibility, parking shouldn’t be difficult. Even so, every e Vitara comes with front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera as standard, which is upgraded to a 360-degree camera if you go for Ultra trim.
Regardless of which trim you go for, you’ll find a 10.25in digital instrument panel behind the steering wheel which sits within the same fascia as the 10.1in touchscreen infotainment system. Both of which have sharp graphics and are easy to read.
In fact, when it comes to the infotainment system, the only thing letting the side down is the software’s slow reaction to your prods. Indeed, waiting for menus to react as you tap around quickly gets frustrating. Hopefully, that’s something that’ll change between the prototype we’ve driven and the real thing.
At least the infotainment system comes with plenty of standard equipment, including DAB radio, Bluetooth and built-in sat-nav. Upgrading to Ultra trim adds wireless phone charging and a more impressive Infinity premium stereo system.
We also really appreciate that, while the infotainment system is entirely reliant on you touching the screen, you get proper physical controls for the air conditioning and on the steering wheel. That just makes it far less distracting to make small changes on the move than in the Ford Puma Gen-E and Skoda Elroq, which both require you to delve into their touchscreens to change the temperature, for example.
When it comes to practicality, a pair of six footers will find that they have more than enough space in the front. Even with the Ultra’s sunroof, we found that there was plenty of head room, along with enough leg room and shoulder room to get comfortable.
In the back, things aren’t quite as promising. You see, while there’s lots of leg room when you slide the rear seats back, head room is in limited supply and a six footer will likely find that their head is touching the rooflining.
Things are even worse for a middle seat passenger, where the slightly raised seat exacerbates things – even our 5ft 11in roadtester had to cower to not be touching the ceiling. Again, leg room is the e Vitara’s saving grace, with enough leg room to get comfortable and the flat floor allowing for plenty of foot space.
Boot space depends on which trim you go for and where you’ve positioned the sliding rear seats. You see, the Ultra trim’s upgraded stereo system reduces boot space from 310-litres to 306-litres, with the seats slid all the way forwards. That should be enough space for a pushchair or a decent sized family shop, but isn’t hugely impressive compared with the e Vitara’s rivals.
For reference, the Kia EV3 has a 460-litre boot, the Elroq 470-litres and the Puma Gen-E a comparatively cavernous 523-litre boot. All of those models will be better suited to anyone that has boot space high on their list.
Better news is that the e Vitara is pretty flexible in the rear. Indeed, we’ve already mentioned that the rear seats can be slid forwards and backwards, to prioritise either rear leg room or boot space, but they can also be reclined and split in a versatile 40/20/40 configuration.
That’s really handy when it comes to loading long items into the boot, allowing you to fold just the middle seat down and not compromise one of the outer passenger seats.
New Suzuki e Vitara verdict
Suzuki is yet to give the e Vitara a price, but we expect prices to start around £33,000, making it around the same price as the Kia EV3 Air but a little more expensive than the entry-level Skoda Elroq.
As mentioned, you have two trim levels to choose from and each comes with lots of standard equipment. Even the entry-level Motion comes with 18in alloys, rear privacy glass, LED headlights, a heat pump and keyless entry and start. Go for the big battery and you’ll add heated seats and a heated steering wheel into the mix.
Above that sits Ultra trim, it’s only available with the bigger battery but adds 19in alloys, adaptive high beam, half-synthetic leather seats and all the bits that we’ve already mentioned.
With a maximum charging rate of 150kW, the e Vitara should charge from 10-80% in around 45 minutes, which is longer than its rivals. Indeed, the EV3 will take around 29 minutes and the Ford Puma Gen-E 24 minutes.
As it’s still a prototype, the e Vitara wasn’t included in the 2024 What Car? Reliability Survey, but Suzuki as a brand placed 3rd out of the 31 car brands surveyed. Better still, the e Vitara comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile service-activated warranty, something that’s only matched by Toyota.
While it might still be a prototype, the e Vitara seems to be shaping up as an impressive new addition to the electric SUV world. True, we’re yet to see what interior quality is really like and pricing is still to be confirmed, but it could be that Suzuki has really hit the ground running with its entry into the EV space.
What Car? says 3 stars out of 5
Suzuki e Vitara price and specs
Price £33,000 (est) Engine 61kWh battery and electric motor Power 172bhp Torque 142lb ft Gearbox 1-spd automatic, FWD 0-62mph 8.7sec Top speed 93mph Range 267 miles CO2/tax 0g/km, 2%
Rivals:
Kia EV3
Skoda Elroq
Read more: the best electric SUVs
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here