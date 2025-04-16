2025 Suzuki e-Vitara review: new electric SUV rated

If you want more pace, you’ll need to add four-wheel drive. That increases the total power to 236bhp (172bhp from the front motor and 64bhp from the rear) and gives you a noticeable boost in performance, especially off the line.

Whichever version you go for, the e Vitara is quite a comfortable thing to drive around in. The suspension is on the soft side but not so much that it begins to feel wayward over undulating roads, instead striking a good balance between body control and soaking up imperfections.

Indeed, even over our testing ground’s rather punishing rumble road, which has multiple raises and drops in height, the e Vitara felt well damped and soaked up each depression with relative ease. Impressive for an EV and up there with the EV3 and Skoda Elroq for ride quality.

As you might expect, the e Vitara’s handling isn’t exactly what we’d call fun, but then, B-road thrills aren’t really high on its list of priorities. Instead, you’ll find that the Suzuki’s body control and well-weighted steering are both perfect for making good and confident progress as travel from point-to-point.

What’s the new Suzuki e Vitara like inside?

Comfortable seats and a driving position that lines you up nicely with the steering wheel and pedals means that the e Vitara feels instantly familiar and easy to get along with. Better still, lots of driver’s seat and steering wheel adjustment means that you’ll find it really easy to get comfortable.

That’s especially true if you go for the top-spec Ultra trim, because it adds an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support.