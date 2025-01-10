2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser: small electric SUV gets 240-mile range for £36,000

The Urban Cross’ colour palette will include bi-tone paint options, allowing drivers to have a contrasting roof and body, and alloy wheels of up to 19in in diameter.

Two battery sizes will be offered, with entry-level models using a 49kWh battery which sends its power to the front wheels via a single 142bhp motor. The larger 61kWh battery ups that power to 172bhp.

For those seeking off-road prowess, the larger battery model can be offered with four-wheel drive, with a second electric motor driving the rear wheels, and pumping up the total power output to 181bhp.

This version also comes with extra assistance features to help when you leave the Tarmac, including a Downhill Assist Control system to tackle steep inclines, and a Trail Mode which can brake spinning wheels while applying extra torque to the opposite wheel. Front-wheel drive models, meanwhile, get a ‘Snow mode’ which controls the amount of torque going to each front wheel to minimise wheel-slipping on icy roads.