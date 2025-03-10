Electric Toyota C-HR+ will be firm’s most powerful car
Only GR-badged models be more potent than new 373-mile electric SUV...
On sale Winter 2025 | Price from £42,000 (est)
Appearances, as the saying goes, can be very deceptive. Because this new family SUV from Toyota might look like a Toyota C-HR and might sound like one, but under the skin, it’s completely different.
In fact, this new Toyota C-HR+ – the plus bit is important, as we’ll see – shares more DNA with the larger Toyota bZ4X than it does with hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions of the regular C-HR.
That’s because the all-electric C-HR+ is based on the same chassis underpinnings as the bZ4X, meaning the chassis — sometimes called the platform — brings the same battery and motor choices, in addition to an increase in size.
But you’ll be hard pressed to notice from the front, because despite some restyled headlights and front bumper, there are few noticeable differences. The intention, says Toyota, is to create a family look.
Changes are more stark at the rear, where it has more distinctive coupé SUV rear haunches and a less curvaceous rear bumper. The roof spoiler and ‘ducktail’ rear contribute to improved aerodynamics, although the lack of a rear windscreen wiper won’t please all potential buyers.
It’s 13cm shorter than the Skoda Enyaq Coupé and 16cm longer than the regular C-HR, and the wheelbase – the distance between the front and rear wheels – are 11cm farther apart. That ought to add up to improved interior space, particularly in the rear, but while rear headroom is pretty good, given its sloping roofline, leg room is limited and there’s little space to slide your feet under the seats. The Enyaq Coupé is more generous.
The same is true with boot space, because while it's more than you'll get with a Volvo EC40, its only a relatively modest increase over the 388 litres in the hybrid C-HR. The boot aperture doesn’t seem all that wide, either.
Like the facelifted Toyota bZ4X, the C-HR+ has two battery options, although at 55kWh and 73.1kWh, their usable capacities are slightly larger. The smaller battery will power a front-wheel drive model, while the larger will be available in both front and four-wheel drive versions.
Official range figures are yet to be confirmed, but Toyota’s bosses expect as much as 373 miles from a charge. The C-HR+ can accept an 11kW AC charge from a home wallbox, increasing to 22kW on higher-spec models. It can charge at up to 150kW from a public charger; Enyaqs can charge at between 100 and 175kW, depending on version.
A new battery pre-conditioning system can help improve charging rates by warming the battery before a charge. It can be operated manually or automatically when the driver plots a charging destination through the sat-nav. A heat pump will also be available, which should help maximise range by harvesting excess heat from the motors to feed the climate control system. In our winter range tests, we’ve found this can improve range by as much as 5%.
The entry-level model will produce 165bhp, with the larger battery model delivering 221bhp. The four-wheel drive version, with an extra motor on the rear wheel, produces 338bhp for a 0-62mph time of 5.2sec making it, with the exception of the GR Supra and GR Yaris, the most powerful Toyota currently available.
With improved body stiffness and a lower centre of gravity over the hybrid and plug-in hybrid CH-R, the Plus promises more agile handling.
All C-HR+ plus models will come with a 14in touchscreen, featuring sat-nav which can plot routes with charging stops on the way, depending on state of battery charge and driving range. Other equipment includes a pair of wireless smartphone chargers in the centre console, a panoramic roof and USB sockets and air-con controls for rear-seat passengers.
A wide range of driver assistance tech comes as standard, and key aspects of the vehicle, such as driving range, plus charging status and time, can be managed via a smartphone app.
As with other Toyota models, the C-HR+ has a warranty that can be extended to ten years as long as the car is serviced annually by Toyota, and the battery has 650,000 miles of cover.
Toyota is yet to confirm final UK specifications or prices, but we anticipate a starting price of around £42,000, slotting between the Urban Cruiser and bZ4X, and above the C-HR plug-in.
