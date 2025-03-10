Electric Toyota C-HR+ will be firm’s most powerful car

It’s 13cm shorter than the Skoda Enyaq Coupé and 16cm longer than the regular C-HR, and the wheelbase – the distance between the front and rear wheels – are 11cm farther apart. That ought to add up to improved interior space, particularly in the rear, but while rear headroom is pretty good, given its sloping roofline, leg room is limited and there’s little space to slide your feet under the seats. The Enyaq Coupé is more generous.

The same is true with boot space, because while it's more than you'll get with a Volvo EC40, its only a relatively modest increase over the 388 litres in the hybrid C-HR. The boot aperture doesn’t seem all that wide, either.

Like the facelifted Toyota bZ4X, the C-HR+ has two battery options, although at 55kWh and 73.1kWh, their usable capacities are slightly larger. The smaller battery will power a front-wheel drive model, while the larger will be available in both front and four-wheel drive versions.

Official range figures are yet to be confirmed, but Toyota’s bosses expect as much as 373 miles from a charge. The C-HR+ can accept an 11kW AC charge from a home wallbox, increasing to 22kW on higher-spec models. It can charge at up to 150kW from a public charger; Enyaqs can charge at between 100 and 175kW, depending on version.