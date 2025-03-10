Revised 2026 Toyota bZ4X addresses our key concerns

The new bZ4X will retain its impressive off-road ability, and four-wheel drive versions will be available with both sized batteries; models with the smaller battery will be front-wheel drive only.

By comparison the Kia EV6 has a 80kWh (estimated usable capacity) battery and an official range of at least 324 miles.

While the new bZ4X retains the same maximum charging rate of 150kW, a new battery preconditioning system can improve charging speeds. The system raises the temperature of the car’s batteries to enable them to charge more quickly, and can be activated manually or by using the car’s sat-nav system to guide the car to a charger. The latter is already available for the current bZ4X.

Home charging speeds have been improved too, with higher-spec models able to accept a 22kW AC charge from home wallboxes fed with three-phase power. Other models will accept the more commonly-used 7.2kW charge rate from regular wallboxes, as is the case with today’s bZ4X.

As well as improved battery and charging technology, the new bZ4X also has improved, more powerful motors. The base model produces 165bhp, while the mid-spec car develops 221bhp, up from 201bhp of the equivalent version today. The 338bhp four-wheel drive flagship makes 338bhp, making it among the most powerful non-GR-badged Toyotas available in Europe. Indeed while there’s no work yet on 0-62mph times, the quickest versions of the mechanically similar Toyota C-HR+ take just 5.2sec.