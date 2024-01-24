Toyota bZ4X long-term test: report 5

The adaptive cruise control (ACC) is not only simple to operate – a single press of a button on the steering wheel sets or cancels it – but also it doesn’t over-react when it detects another car ahead. Nor does it have any trouble bringing the car to a stop automatically when the traffic ahead grinds to a halt. I feel like I can trust it.

The steering assistance, which keeps the car centred in its lane, is excellent, too. Unlike a lot of other cars I’ve driven, the bZ4X is capable of steering itself around a long, constant-radius bend in one reasonably smooth movement, rather than taking multiple tiny stabs at it. And thankfully, it refrains from giving me continual reminders to keep my hands on the steering wheel.

Because it’s so effective, I tend to use the steering assistance regularly on the motorway. Even better, when I’m driving along a country road, the driver aids aren’t continually trying to steer me away from the edge or centreline of the road; in fact, you’d never know they were there.