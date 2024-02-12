Toyota bZ4X long-term test: report 6

There’s a row of small shortcut icons down the right-hand side of the touchscreen for the sat-nav, audio, phone, vehicle, internet/notifications and settings. The ‘vehicle’ menu contains almost nothing of use – just a couple of information pages. To adjust the charging limit, for example, I have to go to ‘settings’, then scroll down to ‘vehicle customise’ and then to the charging menu; in other words, it’s considerably more buried that anything to do with charging should be.

Annoyingly, most of the menus are stacked down the left-hand side of the screen, so reaching them is a stretch from the driver’s seat. Likewise, when the sat-nav is in use, key readouts for the likes of remaining distance and time of arrival are tiny and located in the top left corner of the map, where they’re difficult to read. Another grumble is to do with the wireless phone charging tray between the front seats. Unusually deep and with a pop-up lid, it works just fine if all I want to do is top up my phone’s battery, but using Android Auto is another story.