Toyota bZ4X long-term test: report 3

Colder weather isn’t doing my car’s range any favours, either. Currently it’s averaging around 180 miles between top-ups – low enough to add some stress to long journeys, as colleague James Tute found out recently when he borrowed my car for a trip from London to Stafford and back.

On each leg, he ended up running on the electric equivalent of fumes after about 165 miles (because he was travelling mostly at motorway speeds in chilly conditions) before he could get to a charging point. And that's despite the fact that the predicted range readout was optimistically showing more than 230 miles before setting out with a 100% battery level.

My experience so far has been similar, with the indicated range tending to fall at a significantly quicker rate than the actual miles covered. I haven’t experienced that much of a discrepancy in any of the other electric cars I’ve run in recent years.

