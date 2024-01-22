Toyota bZ4X long-term test: report 4

The load bay itself is wider and deeper than that of the Kia EV6 I ran a couple of years ago and seems able to swallow large objects more readily. Although the boot floor isn’t height adjustable, it’s reasonably low by SUV standards, and there’s almost no drop down to it from the boot entrance, so you can slide heavy objects in rather than having to heave them over a lip. My folded e-bike goes in easily enough, without me having to lower the rear seatbacks or remove the retractable parcel shelf.

My decision to add the £210 Essential Protection Pack to my car is paying off, too. The sturdy rubber boot liner that’s part of this pack means I can dispense with my usual bike-carrying practice of spreading out blankets in an effort to protect the carpet, and the plastics around the sides of the boot seem pretty durable. Meanwhile, I discovered recently that the opening height of my car’s tailgate can be adjusted – and through a surprisingly wide range. This makes sense, when you think about it, bringing the tailgate within easy reach for shorter people, or high enough to avoid cracked foreheads for six-footers.