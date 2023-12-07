Toyota bZ4X long-term test: report 2
Toyota has long been at the vanguard of hybrid technology, but the bZ4X is its first modern electric car. We're seeing what it's like to live with...
The car Toyota bZ4X AWD Vision Run by Allan Muir, managing editor
Why we’re running it To see whether this all-new electric SUV has what it takes to justify choosing it over established rivals
Needs to Be practical, comfortable and good to drive in everyday use, and deliver a long enough range to make light work of motorway journeys
Mileage 825 List price £54,950 Target Price £52,242 Price as tested £56,125 Test range 186 miles Official range 259 miles
20 November 2023 – Spatial awareness
The driving environment in my Toyota bZ4X isn’t as roomy as you might expect of a large SUV. A high, wide centre console creates a surprisingly cosy, cockpit-like feel (much more so than I experienced in my previous Skoda Enyaq Coupé), and there isn’t an abundance of head room; my hair brushes the ceiling if I lean forwards for a better view at junctions.
Thankfully, the bZ4X stops well short of feeling cramped. As long as I adjust the driver’s seat so that it’s most or all the way down, there’s enough space for my 6ft 1in frame to fit behind the wheel comfortably, and the seat itself is supremely cosseting. I wouldn’t say the driving position is flawless – the steering wheel and pedals feel slightly offset to the right of the seat, and my left leg tends to rest against the side of the centre console – but so far, I’m finding it much more agreeable than it might sound.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more about our long-term Toyota bZ4X >>
Read about more long-term test cars >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Toyota bZ4X?
If so, check out the latest Toyota bZ4X deals available through our free New Car Deals service.
Our network of What Car? approved dealers use our Target Price discounts (the most our mystery shoppers think you should pay) as the basis for their savings.
Best family SUVs 2023
Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided
Toyota bZ4X long-term test
Toyota has long been at the vanguard of hybrid technology, but the bZ4X is its first modern electric car. We're seeing what it's like to live with