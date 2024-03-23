Real MPG: the cars that beat official fuel economy figures

That's where What Car?'s Real MPG steps in. Our fully-independent, in-depth economy tests reveal the how much fuel your car will really use across a range of roads.

For many years, the official fuel economy figures cited by car manufacturers were often way in excess of what drivers would experience in the real world. A 40mpg car could easily be capable of just 30mpg. Drivers would be left frustrated, and hit in the wallet with greater-than-expected fuel bills.

While many cars' real-world economy is still less than the official figures recorded on the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), there are some which actually beat them. Rather unexpectedly, the car that beat the official figures by the most was a high-performance SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq vRS, and delivered a near-43% improvement.

It’s not alone, though, so here we name the 10 models which beat their official fuel economy figures by the biggest proportion, as well as the three which are furthest from living up to their WLTP claims.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

To ensure they are repeatable and comparable, the What Car? Real MPG tests are undertaken on a rolling road set in laboratory conditions. This ensures that variables, such as traffic or inclement weather, don't bias our results. The route the car is 'driven' on is a real-world one, taking in a variety of speeds.

Prior to every Real MPG test, the car's tyre pressures are checked and weight recorded. If the car has climate control, it is set to 21C. If not, we set the heater to the midpoint, with the fan speed on its lowest moving setting. All electrical equipment, from headlights to heated seats or the radio, are switched off.

The only additional piece of kit attached to the car is an exhaust connector, which channels emissions and allows them to be recorded every second. The Real MPG scores we then report are based on an average of those results.

Read more: How we test a car's Real MPG