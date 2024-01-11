BMW i5 long-term test

The way I figure it, if you liked something the first time, why on earth wouldn’t you revisit it? And that goes for cars as well as jobs, which is why I’m now running a BMW i5 .

You see, a few years ago, I had a plug-in hybrid BMW 530e, and it was brilliant to live with – comfortable, composed and beautifully made. And on top of all that, I averaged more than 70mpg over the course of my time with it, despite not making a huge effort to drive efficiently.

The i5 is my second electrified 5 Series, then. But unlike the original, this one is pure electric, instead of having a petrol engine and fuel tank to go with its electric motor and battery.

Not that I’m worried by this lack of backup. While the 530e was my first dip of the toe into electric motoring, I’ve run three fully electric cars since then, so know that these vehicles fit into my life, despite the sometimes patchy nature of the UK’s public charging infrastructure.

Similarly, I know that the i5 will be great for my company car tax bill; as with all electric cars, you’re taxed on just 2% of its value, which equates to around £60 per month in this case. And that’s despite me adding several packs and optional extras that pushed up the price of my car.