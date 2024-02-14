Real MPG: most economical hybrid cars

Most hybrid cars have an electric motor that works alongside a traditional combustion engine to help lower your fuel bills, especially if you mainly drive on urban roads. However, while most models use similar technology, the gap between the best and worst performers can be vast.

These days, many drivers are thinking of going green, and if you don't fancy plugging in your next car, the next best thing is a hybrid car .

And, to add to the confusion, the official WLTP figures don't always accurately reflect what a car can achieve in the real world – that's where we come in. Our unique Real MPG data shows you what you can expect from your car.

Here, we're using the results of our Real MPG tests to reveal the hybrids that will cost you the least to run – most notably the Toyota Yaris Cross, which won this test – as well as the models that, despite being hybrids, do relatively badly for efficiency.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

Our Real MPG tests are based on a real-world route that simulates town, country and motorway driving. Our tests are also repeatable, meaning we can directly compare one car with another.

After weighing each car and checking its tyre pressures, we fit an exhaust connection to accurately measure emissions. We then set the climate control in each test car to 21 degC, or the midway point if it has manual air conditioning, with the fan speed on its lowest setting. We also turn off the car's headlights, as well as any other electrical equipment – such as the heated seats or stereo – so it doesn't interfere with our tests.

With the test under way, we sample the emissions from the car's tailpipe every second, and the average of those results is used to calculate the overall Real MPG score.

Find out more about how we test for Real MPG >>