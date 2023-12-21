Best used large SUVs for less than £20,000

Practicality, refinement, ruggedness: there are many reasons why large SUVs have taken off in popularity in recent years. It's one of the most desirable classes around, as well as tending to be a pricey one.

But don't panic. You see you can save a hefty sum of money by buying a large SUV used instead of new. There are plenty of fantastic candidates for your consideration, so we've put together 10 of our favourites that are available for less than £20,000.

And, if you're wondering which one is our favourite used buy, it's the wonderful, seven-seat Peugeot 5008. Our testers have always loved this car for its ease of use and practicality, and it was the winner of the Best Used Seven-Seater Car award at our most recent What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards.