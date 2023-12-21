In partnership with Autotrader
Best used large SUVs for less than £20,000
Not all large SUVs cost a fortune. There are some excellent examples out there for very reasonable money on the used market. Here are 10 of our favourites...
Practicality, refinement, ruggedness: there are many reasons why large SUVs have taken off in popularity in recent years. It's one of the most desirable classes around, as well as tending to be a pricey one.
But don't panic. You see you can save a hefty sum of money by buying a large SUV used instead of new. There are plenty of fantastic candidates for your consideration, so we've put together 10 of our favourites that are available for less than £20,000.
And, if you're wondering which one is our favourite used buy, it's the wonderful, seven-seat Peugeot 5008. Our testers have always loved this car for its ease of use and practicality, and it was the winner of the Best Used Seven-Seater Car award at our most recent What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards.
Peugeot 5008
Our number one recommendation here is the Peugeot 5008. It has the most plus points out of any car on this list; it's extremely practical, spacious and comfortable, and its engines are excellent. It's refined, too, and good to drive. Not to mention it's still really stylish inside and out, with a surprisingly plush interior finish. This seven-seater won't disappoint, and with prices starting at around £16,000 it offers almost unrivalled value for money in the segment.
We found: 2021 Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 Allure, 43,000 miles, £20,000
Pros
- Stylish and practical inside
- Decent ride and handling
- Flexible seating
Cons
- Not as well equipped as some rivals
- Head room limited by panoramic roof
- Slow-witted infotainment
Audi Q5
This latest generation Audi Q5 can now be had for our budget. It's a fantastic large SUV, with sharp handling, good performance and a classy interior. There's also a variety of punchy, yet economical engines to choose from. If you want a really premium-feeling SUV it's the one to go for, though, thanks to that plush interior and its refinement on the road. Only its relatively high price and lack of a seven-seat option prevents it from stealing the show here.
We found: 2019 Audi Q5 2.0 Quattro S Line, 77,000 miles, £20,000
Pros
- Smooth and punchy engines
- High-quality interior
- Relatively modest running costs
Cons
- Steering could be more involving
- No seven-seat option
- You need air suspension or non-sport suspension for the best ride
Ford Kuga
Previous generations of the Ford Kuga had been good-looking and popular cars but not models that particularly set the market on fire or moved the game on in any great way. However, this latest third-generation car has grown in size and gained a new look and adopted some more modern technology including mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. It's a very likeable, practical and efficient large SUV that's also great value used. Our money buys a year-old car.
We found: 2022 Ford Kuga 1.5 Ecoblue Zetec, 18,000 miles, £19,995
Pros
- Spacious interior
- Efficient plug-in hybrid version
- Great value bought used
Cons
- Interior quality not as good as some
- Infotainment not the best
- Boot not as big as some rivals
Skoda Kodiaq
Classy, spacious and economical: that's the Skoda Kodiaq. It's extremely well-rounded and very easy to live with. It's available with a great range of petrol and diesel engines, two particular highlights being the smooth and efficient 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit and the punchy, economical 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol. And if you need seven seats, you'll find examples with just that quota.
We found: 2020 Skoda Kodiaq 1.4 TSI SE, 31,000 miles, £20,000
Pros
- Classy and spacious interior
- Smooth 2.0 diesel engine
- Good value for money
Cons
- Unsettled low-speed ride
- Kia Sorento is more practical
Volvo XC60
The Volvo XC60 is a great used buy. It's classy inside, roomy and well-equipped. Its well-proportioned design oozes class inside and out. There's a Scandinavian-style feel to its lovely interior that’s flooded with light and loaded with leather, which gives the car a terrific upmarket feel. The driving position is superb, thanks to plenty of adjustment in the steering wheel and the comfortable and supportive driver’s seat. There’s a good choice of engines and, on the optional air suspension, the ride is excellent. Reliability's good, too.
We found: 2019 Volvo XC60 D5 Momentum, 30,000 miles, £19,500
Pros
- High-quality interior
- Superb driving position
- Well equipped
Cons
- Not as quiet as its rivals
- Shallow boot
- Uninspiring handling
Citroen C5 Aircross
The Citroen C5 Aircross is one funky large SUV; however, it's not all form and no function. It's impressively comfortable, quiet and efficient on the road. Plus, there are plenty of examples that are under a year old with low mileage going for under £20,000 on the used market. It doesn't have seven seats, but if you don't mind that, there's little to leave you wanting.
We found: 2023 Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair, 25,000 miles, £19,495
Pros
- Mostly smooth ride
- Quiet interior even at motorway speeds
- Efficient engines
- Good value used
Cons
- Wallows in corners
- No seven seat version
- Question mark over long term reliability
Kia Sorento
The Kia Sorento is mechanically very similar to the 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, and that's no bad thing; it shares a lot of that car's plus points. The model's diesel engine is rather good. It really shines when it comes to practicality though; it's hugely spacious, with seven seats on offer and a large boot. It ranks slightly higher than the Santa Fe because it's that bit more refined and has a nicer interior.
We found: 2019 Kia Sorento 2.2 KX-2, 44,000 miles, £18,700
Pros
- Big and practical interior
- Well equipped
- Good towing ability
Cons
- Vague steering
- High CO2 emissions
- Cumbersome handling
Hyundai Santa Fe
The previous-gen Hyundai Santa Fe is an immensely practical large SUV. It's roomy, with seven seats, and has a spacious boot. Its diesel engine may be somewhat gruff, but it's reasonably punchy and endows it with acceptable running costs. It's fantastic at towing as well, with manual models having a maximum capacity of 2.5 tonnes.
We found: 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 Premium SE, 40,000 miles, £17,995
Pros
- Practical interior
- Well equipped
- Comfortable ride
Cons
- Below-par refinement
- Can be thirsty
- Limited head room in third row
BMW X3
There's no doubt the latest third-generation, 2018-onwards version of the premium X3 is a terrific car, but you won't get one for our budget. Don't fear, though, because this older second-gen car is still well worth considering. It performs admirably and is supremely classy, comfortable and good to drive. It's practical, too, and comes with a great infotainment system. It would have finished even higher if it weren't for the fact it's quite a pricey used proposition.
We found: 2018 BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport, 50,000 miles, £19,000
Pros
- Spacious and classy interior
- Fun to drive
- Plenty of equipment
- Great infotainment system
Cons
- Some newer cars can still be expensive to buy
- No seven-seat option
- Hard ride on M Sport versions
Seat Tarraco
The Seat Tarraco is a very practical and oft-overlooked large SUV closely related to the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. There’s a lot to like about it because it’s one of the sportier seven-seaters to drive, is generously equipped and has a very good safety rating. We recommend sticking with the cheapest 1.5 EcoTSI 150 petrol engine and the entry-level SE trim because it's great value.
We found: 2020 Seat Tarraco 1.5 EcoTSI 150 SE, 26,000 miles, £18,995
Pros
- Good ride and handling balance
- Smart interior
- Well equipped
Cons
- Third-row seats cramped
- Not as versatile as some
- The clutch on manuals can be sharp
- Reliability mixed
