Lexus RZ long-term review: report 2

In feel, though, the RZ’s interior is much richer. The steering wheel and dash-top are trimmed in a synthetic leather that feels far softer and more plush than even the most coddled or endangered of animals could possibly surrender, and the doors are covered in Microsuede – a material that’s just as inviting to run your fingers through as the hair of a loved one.

Everything’s impeccably put together, too. Yes, Italian furniture craftsmen might baulk at the plastics used for the door pockets, but even the hard materials in out-of-the-way locations are pleasingly solid and dead to the touch. Creaks and rattles are simply not in the RZ’s vocabulary.

I’m also endlessly fascinated by the dimmable panoramic sunroof. The way the glass goes opaque at the touch of a button still feels like science fiction, plus it removes the need for a sliding sunshade, in turn freeing up head room front and rear.