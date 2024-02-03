What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable family cars

To add more detail for each model and warn potential buyers about common faults, we also noted where the faults occurred, asking owners to choose from one of 14 different component areas. For this story, we've pulled out all the data is for family cars aged up to five years old. The 2024 What Car? Reliability Survey is live, tell us about your car now Most reliable family cars 1. BMW 1 Series (2011-2019)

Reliability rating 100% What went wrong? Nothing The 2011-2019 BMW 1 Series is proving remarkably dependable. None of the owners who completed our survey reported their cars as having suffered any faults at all over the previous 24 months. Owner’s view: “The build quality is great and it’s been faultlessly reliable.” 2. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid (2017-2022)

Reliability rating 99.2% A mere 3% of examples of the 2017-2022 Hyundai Ioniq reported on for our survey had any problems. Bodywork and the sat-nav/infotainment system were the only areas of concern, with all issues dealt with swiftly at no cost to owners. All cars remained driveable, and remedial work took a day or less, with Hyundai and its dealers covering the cost of all work required to sort things out. 3. Mini Clubman (2015-present)

Reliability rating 97.9% The Mini Clubman is one of the more expensive family cars to buy, but its impressive durability means it should be affordable to live with. Only bodywork issues were reported, affecting 11% of cars. All could still be driven and two-thirds were repaired in a day or less. Two-thirds were fixed for free, while the rest cost £100 or less. 4. Toyota Corolla (2018-present)