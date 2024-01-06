Most and least reliable executive cars 2023 - What Car? Reliability Survey

Executive cars are status symbols that tell the world you've reached a certain standard in your working life. They're usually medium or large saloons with premium badges and lots of electrical gadgetry.

While they're good-looking and generally great to drive, they have a lot of kit that could go wrong, and being stuck at the roadside waiting for a breakdown truck isn't going to do your image any good – so you need to pick your executive express with care.

And our Reliability Survey data shows that some executive cars fall well short of the standard you might expect. While this is not the most problematic car class, their average score of 91.1% signals that some can be rather flaky. The class average has dropped a little on 2022, when it was 92.1%, demonstrating the need to choose your executive car wisely.