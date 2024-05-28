2024 BMW 3 Series: saloon and estate PHEVs get longer range

To get anywhere near the 330e’s staggering official fuel economy figure of 353.1mpg, you’ll need to top up the battery regularly. Handily, the latest 330e can be charged at rates of up to 11kW, so a full charge is possible in 2hr 15min – less time than it took to charge the previous, smaller battery at its lower 3.7kW rate.

The 330e’s ultra-low CO2 emissions make it by far the most cost-effective 3 Series for company car users, thanks to low benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax.

If you’d rather stick with combustion power, you’ll be pleased to know that the entry-level 181bhp 320i offers plenty of pep for most situations. Or, if you’re the sort of person who likes to be first to arrive at the office, the rangetopping M340i has 369bhp and an official 0-62mph time of just 4.6sec. It’s also the only version available with four-wheel drive.

No matter which version of the 3 Series you go for, you’ll get a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox. We say farewell, though, to what was once every fleet director’s best friend; the 320d diesel has been dropped from the revised line-up – in the UK, at least.