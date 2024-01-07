Used test: BMW 3 Series vs Jaguar XE

List price when new £35,465 Price today £19,000* Available from 2019-present

An executive car favourite of ours and many buyers, the 3 Series is great to drive and plush inside.

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic S

List price when new £35,505

Price today £19,000*

Available from 2015-present

The XE has the more powerful engine, plus it looks suitably classy, but is it as well rounded as its rival?

*Price today is based on a 2019 model with average mileage and full service history, correct at time of writing

Many executive cars are designed to be cushy motorway cruisers, pure and simple. Driver appeal can be pushed far down the priorities list. The BMW 3 Series and Jaguar XE, on the other hand, are different stories.

These two saloons have a strong focus on sharp, rewarding handling, more so than most of their peers. The similarities don't end there either, because they're both premium options that are similarly priced.