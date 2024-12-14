What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable luxury cars

Luxury cars are the epitome of opulence, laden with every creature comfort you can imagine and providing their occupants with acres of interior space in which to relax.

However, that chilled feeling could turn rather hot if your expensive motor lets you down. And the bad news is that luxury cars and luxury SUVs are among the least reliable cars on the road.

This year the average luxury car score of 91.1% was the third worst of all classes in our Reliability Survey and it's been a similar story in previous years, too. However, there are still some strong performers, such as the 2016-2022 Lexus RX, which was the highest scoring car in this class.