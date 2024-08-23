Lexus LBX long-term test: report 6

The answer is not at all, because the properly plush materials I’ve enjoyed on the car’s top edges extend well beyond the areas you’re likely to touch regularly. Even the carpet used to line the boot floor feels premium – a feat which is all the more impressive when you remember that this is the cheapest SUV Lexus makes by some margin.

Speaking of the boot, I’m not going to claim that this small SUV will negate the need to hire a removals van when I do move, but with 402 litres available before I drop the rear seats, I’ll get more of my belongings into the LBX than I would into the Audi Q2 I ran previously.

I can’t live in my LBX, but if I manage to find a home that’s anywhere near as well-rounded as our reigning Car of the Year, I reckon I’ll be quid’s in.

