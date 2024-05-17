Lexus LBX long-term test: report 2

The first set of friends, Guillaume and Heather, are regular travellers in my company cars since we’ve in the same Dungeons and Dragons group and I’m the designated driver, so are used to passing their verdicts on whatever I turn up in. Heather enjoyed the supportiveness of the LBX’s passenger seat for her bad back, while Guillaume noted that from his position on the rear bench, the LBX felt pleasantly airy, though the top of his head brushed the car’s roof lining.

Next up were Brett and Jon, who both enjoyed the satisfyingly solid thunk with which the LBX’s doors close. In the front seats, Jon liked the synthetic leather which covered the top of the dashboard, while Brett was impressed at the size of the LBX’s boot. Officially, there’s less space here than you’d find in the rival Audi Q2 or Volkswagen T-Roc, but Brett noted that his travel suitcase or garden centre shopping would easily fit.

There was one bone of contention among our panel – the colour. Brett, Guillaume and Heather agreed that it looked striking, and that my chances of losing it in a sprawling car park were reduced because of how much my car’s Passionate Yellow paintwork stands out. Jon, on the other hand, compared the colour with the excretions of someone who’d spent a couple of weeks in the desert. I happen to like the colour, though as the weather warms it is attracting a fair number of insects to descend on my car’s bodywork when I park up.

Colour aside, all four jury members delivered a unanimous thumb’s up for Lexus’ small SUV, and in the process reaffirmed my choice of company car.

