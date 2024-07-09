Lexus LBX long-term test: report 4

Combined with low-profile tyres, a shape designed to make it slip through the air as easily as possible, and a gear-shift indicator for its five-speed manual gearbox, it won’t surprise you to learn that in its day, the Insight was one of the greenest cars around.

Unlike the Prius, and my LBX, the Insight can’t move on electric power alone – making it more akin to a mild hybrid – but its electric motor boosts the efficiency of its 1.0-litre petrol engine to such a degree that it was officially capable of returning 83.1mpg when it went on sale in 2000.

Despite that efficiency, however, I know which car I’d rather tackle a long drive in. The Insight’s low profile and extremely low weight help it to feel agile and peppy, but it lacks the refinement and comfort of my car. And while the Insight’s instruments looked futuristic for the time, they’re nothing compared with the fully digital and customisable controls of the LBX.

With the touch of a button, for example, I can set my car to run on electric power for as long as possible, or switch to Eco mode to maximise efficiency from the two power sources.

The Insight may have lit the road ahead, then, but it’s the LBX which carries the hybrid torch these days.

