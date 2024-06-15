Lexus LBX long-term test: report 3

I’d been prepared to end the day with aching joints and a stiff back having spent much of it sitting down, but the LBX’s comfortable, supportive seats meant that wasn’t the case.

Plenty of other small SUVs, including the Toyota Yaris Cross on which my LBX is based, can’t lay claim to such comfort, so this was definitely a plus point for the Lexus. Indeed, the driving position of my car is spot on. The pedals, seat and steering wheel are well aligned, and while the LBX doesn’t place me as far above the road as a Volkswagen T-Roc, there’s still decent visibility. The car’s narrow windscreen pillars help me to easily see out of it at junctions, too.

Next, my aged cat, Halo, needed to go to the vets to have some blood taken. Halo has a temperamental nature at the best of times, so having been starved of food prior to her visit, coerced into her carrying case and plonked on the back seat of my LBX, it’s safe to say she wasn’t in the best of moods. What she needed was a calm and comfortable drive to the vet’s office a few miles away – and again, the LBX delivered.