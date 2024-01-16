2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small electric SUV for value
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small electric SUV for value

Small electric SUVs should provide everyday usability and the capability to travel far on a single charge. But the best need to up the game with a great interior and user friendly tech, too...

Best small electric SUV for value

MG ZS EV SE

MG ZS EV front left

“Price is what you pay; value is what you get,” according to billionaire investor Warren Buffett. And with the MG ZS EV, what you get is an awful lot.

In entry-level SE trim, it undercuts all of its key rivals by thousands of pounds, yet it’s packed with kit; highlights include keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, air conditioning and a 10.1in touchscreen infotainment system with built-in sat-nav and smartphone mirroring.

MG ZS EV exterior detail

No, the interior isn’t as appealing as that of the Smart #1, but it still feels solidly constructed. Similarly, while the driving experience isn’t the most sophisticated, the relatively soft suspension handles big bumps well enough.

An official range of 198 miles continues the theme, falling short of what the best rivals offer but still being enough for many people’s needs. Meanwhile, if you do want to go farther, the Long Range version of the ZS promises up to 273 miles – albeit for a slightly less tempting price.

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Renault Clio with COTY 2024 logo
Family Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla with COTY 2024 logo
Hot Hatch of the Year
Mercedes-AMG A45 with COTY 2024 logo
Small SUV of the Year
Lexus LBX with COTY 2024 logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage with COTY 2024 logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
Mazda MX-30 R-EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
MG 4 EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #1 with COTY 2024 logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV6 with COTY 2024 logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 with COTY 2024 logo
Estate Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports with COTY 2024 logo
7-Seater of the Year
Land Rover Defender with COTY 2024 logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 with COTY 2024 logo
Coupé/Convertible of the Year
BMW 4 Series with COTY 2024 logo
Sports SUV of the Year
Ford Puma ST with COTY 2024 logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche Cayman GTS with COTY 2024 logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring with COTY 2024 logo
