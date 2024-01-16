In association with MotorEasy
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small electric SUV for value
Small electric SUVs should provide everyday usability and the capability to travel far on a single charge. But the best need to up the game with a great interior and user friendly tech, too...
MG ZS EV SE
“Price is what you pay; value is what you get,” according to billionaire investor Warren Buffett. And with the MG ZS EV, what you get is an awful lot.
In entry-level SE trim, it undercuts all of its key rivals by thousands of pounds, yet it’s packed with kit; highlights include keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, air conditioning and a 10.1in touchscreen infotainment system with built-in sat-nav and smartphone mirroring.
No, the interior isn’t as appealing as that of the Smart #1, but it still feels solidly constructed. Similarly, while the driving experience isn’t the most sophisticated, the relatively soft suspension handles big bumps well enough.
An official range of 198 miles continues the theme, falling short of what the best rivals offer but still being enough for many people’s needs. Meanwhile, if you do want to go farther, the Long Range version of the ZS promises up to 273 miles – albeit for a slightly less tempting price.
