Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small electric SUV for value

“Price is what you pay; value is what you get,” according to billionaire investor Warren Buffett. And with the MG ZS EV, what you get is an awful lot. In entry-level SE trim, it undercuts all of its key rivals by thousands of pounds, yet it’s packed with kit; highlights include keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, air conditioning and a 10.1in touchscreen infotainment system with built-in sat-nav and smartphone mirroring.

No, the interior isn’t as appealing as that of the Smart #1, but it still feels solidly constructed. Similarly, while the driving experience isn’t the most sophisticated, the relatively soft suspension handles big bumps well enough.