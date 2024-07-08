Deal of the Day: Save at least £2000 on a new Mercedes CLA
The Mercedes CLA is a stylish coupé variant of the Mercedes A-Class, and is our Deal of the Day for 8 July...
The Mercedes CLA is the smallest coupé in the brand’s line-up, and its closest rival is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé.
Both models are based on the same underpinnings as great family cars (the Mercedes A-Class and BMW 1 Series), and both can count themselves among the best coupés on the market. However, it’s the CLA that comes out on top in our book – and we reckon you’ll agree once you’ve seen how much you can save on a new one.
The discounts available through our free online New Car Deals service start from £2000, rising to £3500 for most models (including our pick of the range), and all the way up to £4250 on the performance variants, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S.
- Save £2000 on a new Mercedes CLA 180 Sport Edition
- Save £3500 on a new Mercedes CLA 200 AMG Line Executive
- Save £4250 on a new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S
The cheapest way to get yourself behind the wheel of a new CLA is by choosing the Mercedes CLA 180 Sport Edition; standard equipment includes 17in alloy wheels, LED headlights and an automatically dimming rear-view mirror. The 134bhp petrol engine enables a 9.4-second 0-62mph sprint, but we’d recommend stepping up to the more powerful CLA 200 if you want performance that does justice to the car’s swoopy looks.
That brings us on to the Mercedes CLA 200 AMG Line Executive. This is the sweet spot in the range, because it pairs our favourite engine with a good amount of kit. AMG Line Executive trim adds sportier styling inside and out, ambient lighting, keyless entry and more.
However, if outright sportiness is what you’re after, the savage Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S might be more your thing. This range-topping performance version of the CLA has a 2.0-litre petrol engine capable of producing a whopping 415bhp (more than double what the CLA 200 has to offer), meaning it can rocket from 0-62mph in just 4.1 seconds. Plus, the CLA 45 gets four-wheel drive to help make sure it can use as much of its power as possible.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Mercedes CLA deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
- Browse Mercedes CLA deals
- View our Mercedes CLA 180 Sport Edition deal
- View our Mercedes CLA 200 AMG Line Executive deal
- View our Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Save more than £1500 on a new Skoda Scala
Best coupés 2024 – the sleekest models reviewed and rated
Tempted by the idea of a stylish coupé? Then check out our comprehensive rundown of the top 10 best models on the market – and find out which one we'd avoid
Audi TTS long-term test
The Audi TTS is a stylish coupé with fun at its core, but does it still have a place in a world dominated by high-riding SUVs? Our deputy editor is living with one to find out