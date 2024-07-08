Deal of the Day: Save at least £2000 on a new Mercedes CLA

The Mercedes CLA is the smallest coupé in the brand’s line-up, and its closest rival is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé.

Both models are based on the same underpinnings as great family cars (the Mercedes A-Class and BMW 1 Series), and both can count themselves among the best coupés on the market. However, it’s the CLA that comes out on top in our book – and we reckon you’ll agree once you’ve seen how much you can save on a new one.

The discounts available through our free online New Car Deals service start from £2000, rising to £3500 for most models (including our pick of the range), and all the way up to £4250 on the performance variants, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S.