Volkswagen Passat Estate long-term test: report 3

I’m pleased that I don’t even have to use the key to open the boot, instead waving my foot under the rear bumper to operate the electric tailgate – useful when I have two dogs straining at their leads to get going. One downside, however, is that when wet weather strikes, the carpeted floor of the boot can be difficult to clean. I see that Volkswagen sells a rubberised inlay for the Passat via its online shop, and I’m considering investing in one to help keep the car looking pristine.

When not stuffed with canines, the boot has been used to haul everything from camping gear to golf clubs – sometimes at the same time. And because the Passat has more space than most other estate cars, even in plug-in hybrid form, I’ve not come close to filling it. As well as being big, the boot is also clever. Dropping the rear seats to turn my car into a van is done via a handy lever inside the boot entrance, for example, while removing the parcel shelf is also a simpler affair than in some other cars I’ve driven.

Sadly, though, the car’s cleverness has hit a stumbling block after a series of warnings connected to the hybrid system began flashing up on my driver’s display. I could still drive, but only using petrol power – there was no help from the electric side of things. This was a shame since I’d just charged the 19.7kWh battery to full in the hopes of seeing how close I could get to its official range figure of 81 miles. I’m awaiting the results of a diagnostic test to find out what’s happened. For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here