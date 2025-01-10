2025 BYD Atto 2 will be firm’s smallest SUV yet
New electric SUV aims for affordability and impressive new battery technology...
On sale February 2025 Price from £30,000 (est)
You might not have realised it, but BYD is actually a giant in the world of electric cars, leading global EV sales in 2024 and outselling even the likes of Tesla. Now it’s trying to expand its appeal with the introduction of the all-new BYD Atto 2, the Chinese manufacturer’s smallest SUV to date.
As the name suggests, the Atto 2 will sit below the BYD Atto 3 in the car maker’s range. It’ll be available with two choices of Blade Battery – BYD’s own development that is designed as an alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries and is made without the use of the rare-earth metals, cobalt and nickel.
The entry-level 45.1kWh battery powers a 174bhp front-mounted motor, and officially manages around 194 miles on a charge. The Hyundai Kona Electric and Volvo EX30 will travel farther on a charge, although BYD promises a larger battery in due course, but you’ll still get more power in a Smart #1.
Outside, the Atto 2 displays chunky SUV styling, with LED headlights as standard and slim daytime running lights. The rear features a roof spoiler and tail-lights in the shape of ‘Chinese knots’, resembling infinity symbols.
The Atto 2 looks set to feature the same 15.6in infotainment screen that has impressed in the Atto 3 with its responsiveness and resolution. In that car, it is able to rotate from portrait to landscape orientation. On top of that, the Atto 2’s digital instrument display looks much larger than the 5in screen in its bigger sibling.
The centre console is home to physical controls for some functions, including a button for the windscreen demister, a knob for audio control and a switch to select different driving modes.
With 400 litres of boot space, the Atto 2 should be more practical than a number of rivals, including the Smart #1 and EX30, but you’ll be able to fit more in a Kona Electric. Still, with the rear seats folded, you can turn that into 1,340 litres of space, which is much more impressive. A flat floor should make accessing the rear seats relatively easy, too.
The Atto 2 is due to arrive in February. Prices aren’t yet confirmed, but the Chinese marque has claimed affordability is at the heart of the Atto 2’s design. We expect prices to start at around £30,000, which is slightly cheaper than the #1 and around the same as what you’d pay for the competitively-priced MG ZS EV.