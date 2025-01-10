2025 BYD Atto 2 will be firm’s smallest SUV yet

On sale February 2025 Price from £30,000 (est)

You might not have realised it, but BYD is actually a giant in the world of electric cars, leading global EV sales in 2024 and outselling even the likes of Tesla. Now it’s trying to expand its appeal with the introduction of the all-new BYD Atto 2, the Chinese manufacturer’s smallest SUV to date.

As the name suggests, the Atto 2 will sit below the BYD Atto 3 in the car maker’s range. It’ll be available with two choices of Blade Battery – BYD’s own development that is designed as an alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries and is made without the use of the rare-earth metals, cobalt and nickel.