Chinese cars: everything you need to know

Unless you’re the kind of person who struggles to order at a restaurant, more choice is usually a good thing. That’s exactly what car buyers are going to get, too, thanks to an influx of Chinese car brands who have set their sights on the UK market. With more than 200 individual car and van brands jostling for position in their home market, it’s no surprise that a number of them have eyed Europe – and in particular the UK – as their next source of expansion.

Which Chinese brands are coming, though, and are their cars any good? In this guide, we reveal which Chinese car brands are already present in the UK with their own models, which are coming soon, and which already have a foothold on the car market by owning, or part-owning, European brands. Most of the models you see here are Chinese electric cars, but there are a number of petrol and plug-in hybrid models too.

Chinese car brands coming soon to the UK