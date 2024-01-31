2024 Polestar 4 revealed

On sale August 2024 | Price from £59,990

New Polestar models are beginning to come along like buses. The brand launched its first model in 2019, and now, only a few years later, there will soon be four to choose from. And this latest arrival, the Polestar 4, could be the most appealing of the lot.

It ticks a lot of the most fashionable boxes; not only is it fully electric, but – as a Coupé SUV – it aims to mix family friendly practicality with the sleek styling of a lower-slung model. And, with its slim LED lights, flush door handles and 22in alloy wheels, the Polestar 4 looks suitably upmarket, but it’ll need to be because premium competition includes the Audi Q4 Sportback E-tron and Volvo C40 Recharge, as well as the cheaper Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé and Volkswagen ID 5.