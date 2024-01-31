2024 Polestar 4 revealed
New Polestar 4 electric SUV-Coupé offers a long range and rapid performance...
On sale August 2024 | Price from £59,990
New Polestar models are beginning to come along like buses. The brand launched its first model in 2019, and now, only a few years later, there will soon be four to choose from. And this latest arrival, the Polestar 4, could be the most appealing of the lot.
It ticks a lot of the most fashionable boxes; not only is it fully electric, but – as a Coupé SUV – it aims to mix family friendly practicality with the sleek styling of a lower-slung model. And, with its slim LED lights, flush door handles and 22in alloy wheels, the Polestar 4 looks suitably upmarket, but it’ll need to be because premium competition includes the Audi Q4 Sportback E-tron and Volvo C40 Recharge, as well as the cheaper Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé and Volkswagen ID 5.
The Polestar 4 will be available in both single and dual-motor forms. The former is rear-wheel-drive, with 268bhp, and it can officially hit 0-62mph in 7.4sec, with an estimated range of up to 372 miles. That’s farther than any version of the Q4 Sportback E-tron C40 Recharge can take you and will take you from London to Leeds without stopping, if the mood should ever take you.
Dual-motor versions trade a little range (this dips to 350 miles on official tests) for more performance, with 537bhp and four-wheel drive. This also cuts the 0-62mph time down to 3.8sec – making the 4 the fastest-accelerating car Polestar has ever made.
All versions draw power from a 94kWh (usable capacity) battery, which can be charged at rates of up to 200kW. That means a 5-80% top-up could take as little as 32 minutes, if you can find a suitably powerful charger. What’s more, the Polestar 4’s Vehicle to Load capability allows you to use its battery for things other than powering the car, too; it can power a kettle for a roadside brew, for example, or even charge another electric car – albeit rather slowly. A heat pump comes as standard, which efficiently heats the Polestar 4’s interior, helping to reduce power consumption.
Inside, the Polestar 4’s dashboard is dominated by a 15.4in touchscreen, running Android-based software. This means such useful applications as Google Maps sat-nav and the smart Google Assistant organiser come built in. However, while we’ve been impressed with the responsiveness of this system in other Polestar models, we’ve found some of its on-screen icons can be hard to hit on the move.
Thankfully, the Polestar 4 comes with a rotary controller on its centre console, which should boost usability. For those who’d rather use apps from their phone, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring is also included. As with most electric cars, the system can be updated wirelessly without you needing to visit a dealer.
The driver gets a separate 10.2in digital instrument display, while crucial driving information such as speed and sat-nav directions are projected directly into your line of sight via a head-up display.
Rear-seat passengers in the can become their own DJ, because a small touchscreen mounted between the front seats allows them to change music, as well as control their own temperature.
A panoramic sunroof is fitted as standard, and – optionally – it can be darkened at the touch of a button to block out the sun on especially hot days, or lightened to let more light flood in.
Other features include a camera in place of a traditional rear-view mirror; this means you always have a clear view behind, even if your rear seats are occupied by tall folk. There’s also ambient interior lighting inspired, apparently, by the solar system.
As is becoming the norm, materials used inside the Polestar 4 are from sustainable sources. These include upholstery elements made from recycled polyester and plastics, plus optional Nappa leather from welfare-secured animals.
Your family’s holiday luggage shouldn’t tax the 4’s 500-litre boot, and there’s a separate ‘frunk’ under the bonnet to store your charging cables.
With a starting price of £59,990 for the single motor variant, the Polestar 4 sits neatly in between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3, but costs more than both the Q4 Sportback E-tron and C40. A bus might be cheaper to travel on, then, but we doubt it’d be as nice.
