Leapmotor to sell ultra-affordable electric cars in UK

Chinese brand Leapmotor will start selling cars in Europe this September, with the promise of making electric vehicles (EVs) more affordable, while UK sales should start in early 2025.

The announcement comes in the wake of Stellantis (which owns the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands, among others) signing a partnership with Leapmotor last October.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said: “Along with issues around charging infrastructure, [a lack of] affordability is the number one problem with extending the take-up of EVs around the world. But we will now be able to accelerate that roll out."